Major sports and entertainment events canceled, rescheduled due to rising COVID-19 cases

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — With a rise in COVID-19 cases across the nation alongside spread of the new omicron variant, several major events this week have been rescheduled or canceled. New York and Washington, D.C., on Friday and Wednesday, respectively, reported the most COVID-19 cases in a single day, breaking their pandemic...

whee.net

Comments / 0

The Spun

Chiefs Make Major Roster Decision On TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
WGN News

NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday due to COVID-19

The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Beginning the annual holiday break two days early means five additional games will be postponed, bringing the total this season to 49. Two games slated for Tuesday are still set to go on as […]
JetsCountry

Ex-Jets Scout Warns New York Not to Draft Chris Olave

For quarterback Zach Wilson to have a chance to succeed, the Jets must surround him with as much offensive firepower as possible. Does that mean the Jets will select wide receiver Chris Olave out of Ohio State?. With receivers Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole and Braxton Berrios all scheduled to become...
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Tests Positive For COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has entered COVID-19 protocols after testing positive for the virus Wednesday, the team said. Sirianni, who was feeling symptomatic, will continue to conduct his responsibilities remotely and remains hopeful to return by Sunday when the Eagles play the New York Giants. pic.twitter.com/NI5cfkKpEb — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 22, 2021 Sirianni’s isolating at a hotel and pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo would handle coaching duties if Sirianni doesn’t clear protocols in time for Sunday’s game against the Giants. “I’m feeling OK,” said Sirianni, who was on the sideline for Philadelphia’s win over Washington on Tuesday night. “I’m feeling a little bit better now, which is good. The rest of the week, I’ll be in every meeting, obviously virtually. … I’ll be running those. Just business as usual.” The Eagles beat the Washington Football team 27-17 on Tuesday night. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
cheddar.com

Major Leagues Deal With Sports Postponements and Cancellations Over COVID-19

A number of major sports leagues like the NFL, NHL, and NBA are now postponing or canceling games altogether as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country. The latest omicron variant is now forcing leagues to implement new COVID protocols as several of their players have tested positive. President and CEO of Life Flip Media and Sports Analyst Eric Mitchell, joined Cheddar to discuss more.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS LA

Rose Parade, Rose Bowl Game Still on Jan. 1 Slate Despite COVID-19 Surge

PASADENA (CBSLA) – While surging COVID-19 numbers have forced cancellations or postponements across a wide range of events, organizers of the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game said today plans for those New Year’s Day traditions are going forward — though “we are prepared to adjust our plans as necessary.” Due to surging cases in December 2020, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Foundation relocated last year’s game to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in order to allow spectators to attend. “At the present time, we fully expect the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl Game to be held as scheduled on...
Stamford Advocate

All the Entertainment Events Canceled or Postponed Due to Omicron Surge

Just like the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the rising omicron variant has forced a wave of new cancellations and postponements of events heading into 2022. The Slamdance Film Festival is going completely virtual in 2022. The start of the festival will be delayed by a week and now run from January 27 till February 6.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Browns' C Tretter, Saints QBs test positive for COVID-19

Both Saints veteran quarterbacks, Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, Minnesota star running back Dalvin Cook and Cleveland center JC Tretter, the NFL Players Association president, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. But Washington is getting back quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Hill and Siemian were among nine players for New Orleans placed...
ESPN

NFLPA president JC Tretter says NFL nearly canceled 3 games that were rescheduled due to COVID-19 outbreaks

BEREA, Ohio -- NFLPA president JC Tretter said the NFL was close to canceling three games this past weekend in the wake of multiple COVID-19 outbreaks among teams. The league instead moved Saturday's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Browns in Cleveland to Monday, and rescheduled two Sunday games -- Washington at the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams -- to Tuesday.
news3lv.com

'Magic Mike Live' performances canceled due to COVID-19 cases

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Performances of "Magic Mike Live" in Las Vegas scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday have been canceled. The performing group tweeted a statement saying that the cancelations come after some company members tested positive for COVID-19. "Despite our robust protocols in place, the number and combination...
LAS VEGAS, NV

