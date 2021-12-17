ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Morris set to make US return Saturday in friendly vs Bosnia

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Forward Jordan Morris is likely to play his first U.S....

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Frankfort Times

Anticevich sparks late run to lift Cal over Pacific 73-53

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Grant Anticevich scored 16 of his career-high 25 points in the second half and California closed out the game on a 21-2 run to defeat Pacific 73-53 on Wednesday night. Pacific pulled within 52-51 on a basket by Jeremiah Bailey with 7:42 remaining in the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Boise State pulls away in final 2 minutes, beats WSU 58-52

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Abu Kigab scored 19 points and Boise State pulled away in the final two minutes to beat Washington State 58-52 on Wednesday night for its sixth straight win. The game was tied at 42 before Tyson Degenhart made two free throws and a 3-pointer to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Boston

Revolution Sign Defender Omar Gonzalez, A Three-Time MLS Cup Champion

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Revolution made a big splash to help bolster the club’s backline on Wednesday. New England has signed free-agent defender Omar Gonzalez, one of the most celebrated defenders in Major League Soccer history. Gonzalez brings 13 years of professional experience to New England, including 10 seasons in MLS and 52 international caps with the United States. His deal with the Revolution is for two years, the club announced Wednesday. “Omar Gonzalez is a proven winner, with trophies in Mexico and the United States. His experience internationally brings a unique background to the Revolution,” Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Morris
Frankfort Times

Chargers feeling confident despite setbacks, roster turmoil

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have 11 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including some of their biggest talents. Their hopes for their first division title since 2009 have all but evaporated, and they'll have to fight just to stay above water in the shark tank that is the AFC wild-card playoff race.
NFL
Frankfort Times

Conte's Chelsea Cup return with Spurs; Arsenal vs Liverpool

LONDON (AP) — Antonio Conte will have to overcome former club Chelsea to reach the League Cup final early in his Tottenham career, and he wants to do it in one match. The semifinals, beginning in two weeks, are still due to be over two legs despite the upsurge in coronavirus cases wiping out games and creating a fixture pile-up.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Frankfort Times

World champ Nathan Chen looks ahead as Olympic push begins

Few if any athletes have had a run — well, a skate — like Nathan Chen since 2018. Chen finished fifth in the men's figure skating event at the Pyeongchang Games, following a fiasco of a short program for 17th place with a rousing free skate that he won to lift him near the medals podium. Since then, Chen took gold at every competition until Skate America this past October. That includes three world titles, the only two Grand Prix finals held, and the three most recent of his five consecutive U.S. championships.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bosnia And Herzegovina#U S#Ap#Americans
Frankfort Times

African Cup buildup: Omicron concerns, player release clash

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon (AP) — African Cup of Nations organizers insist the tournament will begin as planned in Cameroon despite the fast-spreading omicron variant adding to an extensive list of concerns. Perhaps the biggest doubts now are when national teams will have their full 28-man squads to prepare for...
FIFA
Reuters

Caps-Flyers game postponed due to COVID-19, Olympic decision looms

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The National Hockey League has postponed Tuesday's game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals due to COVID-19 issues impacting the Capitals, bringing to 50 the number of NHL games that have been postponed amid rising cases. The league said a new date for the...
NHL
Frankfort Times

Nets plan to play Christmas; NBA, union evaluating protocols

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets have enough players to fly to Los Angeles and play their Christmas showdown against the Lakers, though Kevin Durant might not be among them. Coach Steve Nash said Thursday that James Harden has cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols, but he...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Frankfort Times

LA Rams on track for playoffs with tough, short week ahead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beating the Seattle Seahawks at home with a depleted roster was probably the easier part of this nightmarish week for the Los Angeles Rams. Facing the Vikings on the road and on four days' rest with several key contributors possibly still missing will test the Rams (10-4) even more extensively. They'll attempt to wrap up a playoff spot at Minnesota despite losing dozens of players to the reserve/COVID-19 list at various points of the past several days.
NFL
Frankfort Times

Hurts, Eagles ready for Giants on quick turnaround

Jalen Hurts had little time to appreciate a stellar performance before shifting his focus to the next game. Hurts returned from an ankle injury to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 27-17 victory over Washington on Tuesday night in a game that was pushed back two days due for COVID-19 issues.
NFL
Frankfort Times

Wednesday Sports in Brief

With a surge of COVID-19 cases threatening to disrupt the NFL season last week, the league discussed canceling games for the first time since the pandemic began.
NFL
Frankfort Times

Army stuns Missouri in Armed Forces Bowl on last-second FG

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Cole Talley kicked a 41-yard field goal as time ran out and Army rallied to beat Missouri 24-22 in the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday night. After the Tigers took a 22-21 lead on a touchdown with 1:11 to play, third-string quarterback Jabari Laws led Army (9-4) downfield to the Missouri 24-yard line, setting up Talley's game-winner.
FOOTBALL
Frankfort Times

Russian ladies, Hanyu in Japan chasing Winter Olympic berths

The attention of the figure skating world rests squarely on the Eastern Hemisphere this week. The Russian national championships should reveal Olympic favorites for the women's competition, and two-time and reigning gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu will make his season debut at Japanese nationals.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy