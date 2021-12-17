Morris set to make US return Saturday in friendly vs Bosnia

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Revolution made a big splash to help bolster the club’s backline on Wednesday. New England has signed free-agent defender Omar Gonzalez, one of the most celebrated defenders in Major League Soccer history.
Gonzalez brings 13 years of professional experience to New England, including 10 seasons in MLS and 52 international caps with the United States. His deal with the Revolution is for two years, the club announced Wednesday.
“Omar Gonzalez is a proven winner, with trophies in Mexico and the United States. His experience internationally brings a unique background to the Revolution,” Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach...
