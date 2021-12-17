Kelsie Dangerfield signs to Fairmont State

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– A local student signed her letter of intent to Fairmont State on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Shady Spring High School Volleyball player Kelsie Dangerfield committed to Fairmont State University at a signing Friday evening. Dangerfield was surrounded by her family and teammates.

She said it was an easy choice because she gets to stay close to home.

“I want to thank Coach Hinkle, the Fairmont coach, for giving me this opportunity, and my coaches and team here. I wouldn’t be where I am today without them,” Dangerfield said.

Dangerfield plans to study nursing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.