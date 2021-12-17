ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kellogg's workers will vote on another tentative deal, but the strike may still go on

By Becky Sullivan
wsiu.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven as the Kellogg Co. and the union representing its cereal plant workers jointly announced a tentative agreement to put an end to the months-long strike at the company's four U.S.-based cereal plants, workers at a rally in Michigan criticized the deal in a hint that the strike could continue even...

Outsider.com

Kellogg’s Strike Ends as 1,400 Employees Get Raises

Kellogg warehouse employees have been on strike since October. Now, an agreement has finally been reached. Over 1,400 Kellogg employees began striking in early October. Employees walked out of plants in several states including Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. The strike began over a wide range of issue. These issues included union complaints about pay cuts, reduced benefits, and the companies’ plan to move plants to Mexico. However, the 11-week strike has finally come to an end.
investing.com

Kellogg Seen Reacting to Hike in Wages, Benefits for Workers

Investing.com – Kellogg stock (NYSE:K) will be in focus when trading resumes Wednesday after the cereal-maker paid up to end a damaging strike. Kellogg said late on Tusday its employees had ratified an agreement that translates into higher wages and better benefits for them. The stock had fallen 2.7%...
FOX 17 News West Michigan

‘We were fighting for our future:’ Union workers unhappy with new deal with Kellogg’s

One of the things Mike Cramutolo said he’s going to miss most about striking is the solidarity and camaraderie among his Kellogg’s co-workers. “I’ve gotten to know every single one. I’ve worked with more on strike than I did inside the plant,” Cramutolo said during an interview with FOX 17 on Tuesday afternoon. “I know them more. I know them better. I appreciate that time.”
State
Michigan State
AFP

Kellogg's, union reach deal to end cereal plant strikes

Kellogg's workers have agreed to end strikes at US cereal plants that had attracted attention from the White House and other politicians amid a wave of labor actions in the country, the company  announced Tuesday. The action at the cereal factories drew the attention of prominent Washington Democrats after Kellogg's moved to replace striking workers, with Biden saying he was "deeply troubled" by the decision.
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Bernie Sanders
Michigan Advance

Kellogg workers approve new contract, ending 11-week strike

Updated, 4:59 p.m., 12/21/21 with comments from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office Unionized Kellogg’s workers from four states, including a cereal plant in Battle Creek, voted to approve a new five-year contract that increases wages and expands health care, ending one of the country’s longest strikes this year, union and company officials announced Tuesday. About 1,400 […] The post Kellogg workers approve new contract, ending 11-week strike appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Upworthy

Employee told to continue working if she goes into labor: 'How the hell is it legal?'

Poor working conditions, poor pay and lack of protection for workers are at the heart of 'Great resignation,' a phenomenon that is seeing thousands of workers quit jobs across industries. A Reddit thread highlights why workers are up in arms across the country and shines a light on how workplaces treat women. A woman shared how she was pregnant and due to deliver. When she informed the company that she would have to leave for the hospital if she went into labor, she was told that she couldn't leave the premises until another manager relieves her of her duty which can take up to an hour or more.
#Organized Labor#The Kellogg Co#Bakery#Npr
983thecoast.com

Kellogg’s Reaches Second Tentative Contract Deal

Kellogg’s has reached a new tentative agreement with its 1,400 striking cereal plant workers that could bring an end to the strike that began October 5. Members of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union will vote Sunday on the new offer that includes cost-of-living adjustments and a $1.10 per hour raise for all employees. Kellogg’s CEO Steve Cahillane said he hopes the union will approve this contract. Last week, the union overwhelmingly rejected a previous offer. The strike includes four plants in Omaha, Nebraska; Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee.
Eater

Will Consumers Flake on the Kellogg’s Cereal Boycott?

More than 1,400 Kellogg Co. cereal plant workers in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee have been on strike since the beginning of October, protesting for improved working conditions including a better wage scale and better benefits for new workers. The strike comes during a pandemic that has forced many frontline workers to repeatedly choose between their jobs and their health, a reality that’s resulted in a growing public awareness of labor issues and the true cost of whatever-it-takes capitalism. On social media, calls to boycott Kellogg’s products accompany infographics listing the many, many brands the company owns, with users saying they’re going to learn to make their own Froot Loops, or that they already effectively boycott by preferring knockoff cereal brands. Reddit users have also started a movement to flood Kellogg Co. job boards with fake applications in solidarity with striking employees.
