ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kyrie Irving working on return to Nets, would play in road games?

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jt3uG_0dQ2T62100
Kyrie Irving is apparently getting closer to play road games for the Nets. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets essentially exiled All-Star guard Kyrie Irving away from the team earlier this fall and before the start of the season because of his outright refusal to receive one of the safe and available COVID-19 vaccines that has made him ineligible to participate in any games held in New York City because of local laws regarding entering venues such as Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden.

Without Irving, the Nets sit at 21-8 but have recently dealt with multiple coronavirus-related issues and injury setbacks. Brooklyn previously was against allowing Irving to play in just road games in places where no mandates prohibiting unvaccinated individuals from entering arenas existed, but NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania now report that's no longer the case:

Breakthrough COVID-19 cases are spreading like wildfire throughout the NBA, NFL and NHL this month, and the Association has widely encouraged all eligible players, coaches, referees and other employees needed to complete games to get booster shots as soon as possible to prevent people from being sidelined due to serious coronavirus symptoms.

Brooklyn superstar and NBA Most Valuable Player candidate Kevin Durant recently hinted he'd spoken with Irving about a potential return to the Nets and to competitive action. It's unclear when Irving might play in his first game, but it seems that he isn't all that close to returning to the lineup:

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The 76ers

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in Brooklyn on Thursday evening. View the original article to see embedded media. Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 114-105 at Barclays Center on Thursday evening. Durant and the Nets are now 21-8 on the season...
NBA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Says The Brooklyn Nets Must Trade Kyrie Irving: "How Can You Have A Championship Team When One Of Your Main Guys Don’t Want To Sacrifice?"

Shaquille O'Neal has been one of Kyrie Irving's biggest critics. The Big Diesel hasn't hidden his disappointment with the Brooklyn Nets point guard, taking shots at him after the player revealed he wouldn't take the COVID-19 vaccine. Three months after that, Shaq hasn't changed his mind about Kyrie. Even though...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
Rolling Stone

The NBA’s War on Omicron Christmas: Behind Closed Doors with Kyrie Irving and the Anti-Swabber Superstars

The freezer-truck drivers had finally hauled off the last of the body bags by early autumn, from a makeshift Covid morgue in the city’s parking lot across the street. And by the time Kyrie Irving turned the corner last Friday evening to the Brooklyn Nets’ riverside practice facility in the neighborhood of Sunset Park, he was let right in. But Omicron had grinched into town for the holidays, and the NBA’s rigorous testing once again provided early indicators of an unrelenting virus. On the 17th day of December, the league had sent its who’s-who to quarantine: eight Nets a-swabbing, seven Bulls...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Home Games#The Brooklyn Nets#Barclays Center#Espn#Covid#Wojespn#Gm
thefocus.news

Who is Draymond Green's son DJ? Warriors star's wife and children revealed

Draymond Green’s son DJ recently stole the show on the Warriors bench, handing out towels and attending to players. With his newfound fame, we look at Draymond Green’s other children and wife, Hazel Renee. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night, moving...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ strong message to Lakers after ugly loss vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
NBA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy