Auburn, NY

Rudolph Building Renovations Complete in Auburn

By Ed Vivenzio
 5 days ago
The New York Department of State announced today the completion of the renovations to the Rudolph Building in Auburn. Located...

FL Radio Group

Centro May Lower Rates for Intercity Travel

Centro may be reducing fares for riders going between certain Central New York cities. The Citizen reports the bus service is proposing a universal pricing system which would lower the price from $4.00 to $3.00 for intercity services connecting Auburn and Oswego to Syracuse. City rates would stay at $1.00...
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Is Alcohol-to-Go Coming Back to New York?

With the spread of the Omicron variant and the possibility of another shutdown looming, one New York lawmaker is saying it’s time to bring back a restaurant’s ability alcohol-to-go. Patricia Fahy, assembly member for the 109th district in the Albany area, said in a twitter post that now is the time to pass legislation that will give restaurants throughout the state a two-year window to resume the sale of alcohol-to-go in a move she claims will help keep small businesses afloat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Trustees Opt-In on Marijuana Retail Sales

Following a well-attended hour-long public hearing Tuesday night, Penn Yan village trustees voted in favor of opting-in on the retail sale of marijuana within the village. Municipalities statewide like Penn Yan have until the end of the year to opt-out of the retail sales provision. If the village had voted to opt-out Tuesday, it could have later done a 180 and allowed retail sales at any time.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Rental Codes May Change in Ithaca

Ithaca is looking to change part of its city codes regarding rental properties. Currently, landlords must provide 60 days written notice before renewing rental agreements, showing the unit to prospective tenants, or entering into a rental agreement with new tenants. The proposed amendment would increase the requisite number of days to 180.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Keuka College Closes on $11M Federal Loan

KEUKA PARK, N.Y.—Keuka College formally closed on an $11 million federal loan this month, successfully capping a three-year process that benefits the College’s financial standing by reducing its debt, resulting in long-term savings. The loan, which comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, was announced in March and...
KEUKA PARK, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva City Manager to Step Down in January

After a dozen years of working for the city of Geneva, Sage Gerling has decided it’s time to move on. Gerling announced Monday she will be stepping down as City Manager next month to begin a new position with Cornell University at AgriTech in Geneva. Gerling has served as...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Ontario County to Hold COVID-19 Update Wednesday

Local health and government leaders from in and around Ontario County will provide a regional COVID-19 update during a press conference Wednesday in Canandaigua. Senator Pam Helming and Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, Ontario County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Marren will be joining county Director of Public Health Mary Beer, along with representatives from Finger Lakes Health, Rochester Regional Health and UR Medicine Thompson are scheduled to take part. Approximately 1100 county residents are in isolation or quarantine.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

November Sales Tax Collections in Yates, Schuyler Counties Hold Steady

Sales tax collections in Yates County remained steady from October to November. According to numbers released Monday by the state Comptroller’s Office, the county collected 1.1-MILLION dollars last month, down just a hair from the 1.2-MILLION dollars collected in October. The 1.1-MILLION dollars collected in November was a 20-percent increase over the amount brought in compared to November of 2020.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Hochul Giving Counties Money for Vaccines and Mask or Vax Enforcement

The New York is making 65 million dollars available to counties across state to help with the costs associated with administering COVID vaccines and boosters and enforcing the mask-or-vaccine mandate for indoor public places that went into effect statewide December 10th. Governor Kathy Hochul said up to 1-million dollars will be available for most counties, with larger counties eligible to receive up to two-million dollars. A separate 65-million dollars in assistance to counties was released to the counties in September.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Guaranteed Income Extends Application Deadline through Tuesday

Ithaca Guaranteed Income (IGI), will be extending its application period through Tuesday. IGI, partnering with Mayors For A Guaranteed Income, the Ithaca Eviction/Displacement Defense Project, and the University of Pennsylvania, will be giving monthly cash payments to 115 randomly selected unpaid caregivers in the city and their families as part of a research study on guaranteed income.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Organizations Receive Arts Grants

The New York State Council of the Arts has awarded arts grants to several in Cayuga County organizations. Among the recipients, The Cayuga Museum, Schweinfurth Memorial Center, and Kaleidoscope Dance Theatre all received nearly 50,000 dollars. The Seward House, Merry-Go-Round Playhouse and Auburn Public Theater were also grant recipients. Get...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
