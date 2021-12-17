Rockettes cancel annual Christmas Spectacular early due to COVID-19

NEW YORK — Eleanora Ruggiero and her husband, Frank, wanted to create a Christmas memory for their three children. So, the couple splurged on $500 worth of tickets to the Radio City’s annual Christmas Spectacular.

They found out later — after they’d already boarded a train from Connecticut to New York City — that their 2 p.m. show was canceled.

The reason? Breakthrough COVID-19 cases among the cast and crew.

“I am not angry with anyone in particular,” Frank Ruggiero said. “I’m just angry with the situation. We put a lot of planning into this.”

Minutes after PIX11 News spoke with the Ruggieros, MSG Entertainment dropped another bombshell: The Christmas Spectacular was forgoing the rest of its season. The entertainment company noted “increasing challenges from the pandemic” in its announcement.

“We had hoped we could make it through the season and are honored to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at more than 100 shows over the last seven weeks,” MSG Entertainment said in a statement.

“I’m heartbroken,” Broadway producer Tom D’Angora said, “but it’s a really good reminder that we should all be masking up indoors when we are on top of each other.”

Tickets for the remaining shows will be refunded.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.