ColeStrong foundation to hold cornhole event for children battling cancer

CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s an organization with one mission — to have a direct impact on the lives of those battling cancer, and it was created with one wish. Midlothian native Andrew Weishar was just 19 when he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2009. Weishar, an honor roll student, was also an incredible athlete. He played football at Brother Rice and Illinois Wesleyan. In his freshman year, in 2012, while on his deathbed, the 21-year-old told his family, to “pay it forward” when talking about the kindness he received during his fight with cancer. Out of that wish, his family and friends created the Andrew Weishar Foundation — also known as Weish4Ever. At that time, WeishFest was also born.

