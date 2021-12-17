ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ColeStrong foundation to hold cornhole event for children battling cancer

By Jordie Clark
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGUMBORO, Del. – The ColeStrong Foundation is gearing up for another fundraiser, their ugly sweater corn hole event. The foundation is partnering with Millman’s Appliances and will be collecting toys and gift cards for Nemour’s...

cbslocal.com

Andrew Weishar Foundation ‘Pays It Forward’ Providing Help To Families With Adolescents And Young Adults Battling Cancer

CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s an organization with one mission — to have a direct impact on the lives of those battling cancer, and it was created with one wish. Midlothian native Andrew Weishar was just 19 when he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2009. Weishar, an honor roll student, was also an incredible athlete. He played football at Brother Rice and Illinois Wesleyan. In his freshman year, in 2012, while on his deathbed, the 21-year-old told his family, to “pay it forward” when talking about the kindness he received during his fight with cancer. Out of that wish, his family and friends created the Andrew Weishar Foundation — also known as Weish4Ever. At that time, WeishFest was also born.
CHICAGO, IL
WBTV

Mom battling cancer gets surprise donation

Experts say the coronavirus pandemic has caused so much stress in some people they are having trouble falling or staying asleep. Consequences range from short-term suspension to expulsion. Omicron variant found in Mecklenburg County. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Omicron variant found in Mecklenburg County. Side hustles a great way...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
CBS 46

iHeartRadio's 94.9 The Bull hosting radiothon for children battling cancer

ATLANTA (CBS46) — iHeartRadio's 94.9 The Bull is helping kids in need with a radiothon for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The hospital, which offers free treatment, travel, housing and food to patients in their care, treats childhood cancers and pediatric diseases. Treatments and research at St. Jude has...
ATLANTA, GA
#Cornhole#Toys#Childhood Cancer#Charity#Gumboro#The Colestrong Foundation#Millman S Appliances#Nemour#Children S Hospital
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Students support classmate battling cancer

Many Eastbrook students are sporting “wacky hair” and “stinky feet” this week to show their support for a fellow classmate. After hearing that an Eastbrook seventh grader named Sam was diagnosed with childhood cancer earlier this year, Eastbrook North Elementary staff came up with a plan to raise money for Sam’s treatment.
ADVOCACY
KIMA TV

Treasure Valley boy battling cancer urges people to donate blood

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Last year, 12-year-old Ethan Nguyen was diagnosed with Leukemia. A day that forever changed the lives of him and his family. "You never really forget the words when you hear a doctor tell you that your son has cancer," said Ethan's mom, Mirsada Nguyen. So...
CANCER
KOLO TV Reno

Giving Tree helping Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A giving tree at Dolce Vita’s 7200 Rancharrah Parkway location is filled with ornaments you can buy to help raise money for children. “The ornaments are available for $10 each. It makes a nice little gift for your own tree and the proceeds for that will go to the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Fund,” said Dolce Vita Wellness and Medical Spa CEO and Founder, Nyla Allen.
RENO, NV
local21news.com

Christmas light show benefiting twins battling cancer

Perry County, PA — There’s something about the Christmas season that inspires people to act selflessly. One man in Perry County is doing just that. He’s putting on a light show for a worthy cause. Kevin Kolak has been putting up extravagant Christmas lights for years, but...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WOOD

Help the Battle Creek Community Foundation help the community this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This is the time of year for giving gifts – bringing smiles by giving our loved ones and friends something special on their wish list. But for many, it’s not about wanting things, but actually needing them: warm socks and coats, toothpaste and toothbrushes, the list goes on and on. That’s why the Battle Creek Community Foundation is helping with efforts to fulfill those needs.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
KOLD-TV

Tucson cancer foundation makes Christmas wishes come true

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Individuals and employees of local businesses are making Christmas wishes come true 170 children with cancer or sickle cell. Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona will hold an event that gives children and teens with cancer a chance to participate in horseback riding, rope making and other crafts. It also serves as a way to provide mutual support for siblings and parents, who have experienced double challenges in the face of Covid-19. The event will be held at Family Life Center on the Foundation of Life Lutheran Church Campus starting at 12:30 p.m.
TUCSON, AZ
Brunswick News

PrimeSouth donates to children's cancer charities

PrimeSouth Bank recently participated in a number of service programs which benefited organizations supporting families facing childhood cancer. The bank’s five markets donated the proceeds raised to Campground Ministries, CURE — Team Alexa, Mattie’s Mission, and Wolfson Children’s Hospital Pediatric Cancer Center. Pictured are members of...
CHARITIES
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne Police grow beards, raiser $1,200 for cancer foundation

It got a little hairy at the Daphne Police Department during the month of November. It was all for a good cause of course. Officers grew out their facial hair for a donation. Collectively, $1,200 was raised. On Thursday, Daphne Police Chief David Carpenter presented a check to the founder...
DAPHNE, AL
wmar2news

Weis Markets - Children's Cancer Foundation

Weis Markets care deeply for the communities they serve and live in, and knows the power of giving back. Throughout the month of December, Weis is launching a campaign to support groundbreaking pediatric cancer research through the Children's Cancer Foundation (CCF). CCF raises funds for pediatric cancer research, facilities, and...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Free toy giveaway for community members at growing business

SEAFORD, Del. – As Santa Claus is preparing to load up his sleigh with gifts, so is one local business. One Way Insurance Group in Seaford is preparing for their second annual toy drive, making sure all children in their community have something special for the holidays. We’re told,...
SEAFORD, DE
WATE

Medic holds "Skip the Gift" event

For those who wish to donate, appointments are preferred and can be made online at www.medicblood.org. Appointments allow MEDIC staff to mitigate wait times and control donor flow.
