WATCH: Vehicle fire on the westbound I-10 Service Road near Bonnabel Drive

METAIRIE, La. ( WGNO ) — The Jefferson Parish Fire Department was called to extinguish a vehicle fire on the westbound I-10 Service Road near Bonnabel Drive on Friday afternoon.

WGNO photographer Sam Packnett captured the fire crew battling the blaze engulfing the front of a white pickup truck at approximately 3:50 p.m.

There has been no word yet on the cause of the fire or if any injuries occurred during the incident.

