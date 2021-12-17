ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

WATCH: Vehicle fire on the westbound I-10 Service Road near Bonnabel Drive

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gI9Bw_0dQ2RbKR00

METAIRIE, La. ( WGNO ) — The Jefferson Parish Fire Department was called to extinguish a vehicle fire on the westbound I-10 Service Road near Bonnabel Drive on Friday afternoon.

WGNO photographer Sam Packnett captured the fire crew battling the blaze engulfing the front of a white pickup truck at approximately 3:50 p.m.

There has been no word yet on the cause of the fire or if any injuries occurred during the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Metairie, LA
Jefferson Parish, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Jefferson Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Sports
WGNO

WATCH: Firefighter rescues woman from roadside car fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham Emergency Services shared a dramatic video of a car fire rescue in Savannah. Officials say the fire happened Tuesday morning on the Truman Parkway. A woman found herself trapped in the car as it began to burn. Chatham Emergency Services says Chatham Fire Volunteer Luke Culleny arrived on the scene […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 10#Vehicle Fire#Weather#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WGNO

WGNO

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy