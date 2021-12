The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) and the Gloucester County Institute of Technology (GCIT) announced plans to enter a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support the expansion of the GCIT’s welding and painting programs. Through the MOU, the NJEDA will provide up to $75,000 for programs that prepare students and workers for jobs in heavy steel offshore wind component manufacturing. Supported by funding from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU), this MOU is aligned with the creation of the Wind Institute which will accelerate offshore wind workforce development and innovation in New Jersey.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO