ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

This moment is Biden's biggest leadership test yet

By Opinion by Julian Zelizer
CNN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulian Zelizer, a CNN political analyst, is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and author of the book "Abraham Joshua Heschel: A life of Radical Amazement." Follow him on Twitter @julianzelizer. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN....

www.cnn.com

Comments / 37

SurfsUp
5d ago

Biden already failed on so many levels. He already surpassed Carter's record months ago. The incompetence, thievery, lawlessness, violence and destruction are the only things guaranteed in Biden's America.

Reply(2)
20
burnt white bread
5d ago

Over a year ago Biden said he had a plan for covid. Big question is where is this plan now? Vaccinated people still carry and become infected with the virus as well as those who social distance and wear mask. So we're is your plan Joe??

Reply
9
Gary Ivie
5d ago

this is sad the only thing that test will test you for is the flu nothing else The mask don't work read up on them the only thing it does is let you breathe carbon monoxide the only ones dying are the ones going into the hospitals sick what are the hospitals doing to the people I got covered last year stayed at home and made a complete recovery and I am a diabetic makes you wonder

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Biden in withering putdown of Trump after it’s revealed former president may have exposed him to Covid

Asked about a shocking new claim that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 before a presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden had a blunt response.“I don’t think about the former president,” he told a press conference on Wednesday – before calmly turning and walking away.Mr Biden was being asked about a story from an upcoming book by Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last presidential chief of staff. In The Chief’s Chief, Mr Meadows recounts that the ex-president – known as “the former guy” in the Biden White House – was departing for a Pennsylvania rally three days before the debate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Kamala Harris Gets Extremely Pissed at Question Asked in Charlamagne Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris let her fury fly during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Friday, blasting the host’s question on whether Joe Biden or Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is “the real president.” “It’s Joe Biden—and don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president,” she said, her voice rising. “It’s Joe Biden. And I’m vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris.” She then went on to list some of the administration’s accomplishments and Build Back Better aspirations, emphasizing the White House’s role in getting them done or considered. “I hear the frustration, but let’s not deny the impact that we’ve had,” Harris said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Joshua Heschel
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Julian Zelizer
Person
Donald Trump
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Cnn#Princeton University#Covid#Omicron
Boston Globe

‘Should we just send one to every American?’: Psaki faces backlash over response to whether rapid tests should be mailed to all

In a testy exchange with NPR reporter Mara Liasson over whether the Biden administration should be delivering rapid coronavirus tests to every household amid a new COVID-19 surge, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivered an answer that many — particularly those in the medical community — viewed as “dismissive,” “flippant,” and “cringeworthy.”
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
hngn.com

Joe Biden Gets Panned by Not Honestly Telling About His COVID-19 Tests Showing Non-Transparency Over His Health

When Joe Biden talked with a gruff voice and coughed, the press was alarmed. When asked about COVID tests, he fibbed he should have answered that transparently. The president's health has been the topic, and his recent medical treatment has drawn questions about whether he can finish his term. Biden needs to finish his term because many are not keen on Kamala Harris taking over anytime soon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

11 Democrats who could replace Joe Biden in 2024

(CNN) — Combine President Joe Biden's age (he'll be 82 shortly after the 2024 election) and his ongoing political struggles (he's mired in the low 40s in job approval) and you get this: a series of stories examining whether Biden runs again and, if not, who might take his place.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Biden’s presence at the Kennedy Center Honors signals to many a return to tradition and normalcy

There’s an old saying that 80 percent of life is just showing up — and President Biden got three standing ovations Sunday night without saying a word. The audience broke into loud and extended applause when he and first lady Jill Biden stepped into the presidential box for the 44th Kennedy Center Honors, one of Washington’s most prestigious social and cultural events. They brought along Vice President Harris and the second gentleman Doug Emhoff.
POTUS
uticaphoenix.net

2 Democrats joined every Republican senator in voting against Biden’s

Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana at a news conference about COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Wednesday.Drew Angerer/Getty Images. The Senate voted Wednesday to overturn Joe Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate for private businesses. Two Democrats joined the GOP opposing the mandate, but the resolution is unlikely to pass the House. The Biden...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Devin Nunes' new job is out of Trump's old playbook

Michael D'Antonio is the author of the book "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" and co-author, with Peter Eisner, of the book "High Crimes: The Corruption, Impunity, and Impeachment of Donald Trump." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN)...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy