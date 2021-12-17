Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: Dec. 13

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week included several fatal shootings, one involving a 16-year old suspect, and a father who was arrested after a crash that left his infant son dead.

Police arrested a man after he fled the scene of a crash that left his infant son dead.

Police attempted to stop a white car in Harlingen when the driver attempted to evade authorities.

The driver, Jeremy Daniel Rodriguez, lost control, crashing at 1300 South Commerce Street in Harlingen.

Rodriguez then fled the scene, leaving behind a severely injured boy. The boy was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Rodriguez was charged with murder, evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

Police are searching for a teenager wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy.

Officers were called to 520 East Sherrye Lane in Pharr on Tuesday, Dec. 14 in reference to a child that was shot.

Police located a 14-year-old boy that was fatally wounded.

Pharr police identified Jose Avalos, 16, as the suspect in the case. He is described as between 5’4″ and 5’7″ and weighing from 120 to 145 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with red shorts. He is suspected to be armed with a handgun.

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to the shooting death of a man in Weslaco.

Police responded to the Weslaco R.V. Park at 600 South Bridge Avenue in refence to shots being fired.

Upon arrival, police found a man with apparent gun shot wounds. Life saving measures were attempted, but were unsuccesful, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s vehicle was a 2010 black Chevrolet Silverado truck, but it was not located at the scene. Police suspect the person of interest in the death is driving the truck.

The license plate is DRP-3718, and features several Harley Davidson stickers.

A man accused of murdering three women at South Padre Island has entered a not guilty plea.

Yordi Bathelemy, 24, pleaded not guilty to killing three women in August in South Padre Island.

Barthelemy is accused of shooting and killing Zulema Hernandez-Napoles, 47, Odalys Hernandez, 46, and Sandra Napoles, 65, on Aug. 7 at a condo on the 1000 block of Padre Island Blvd.

He initially fled the scene but later notified law enforcement of his location in an attempt to turn himself in. He was arrested in Port Isabel.

A 52-year-old man was charged with the murder of his girlfriend.

Adan Roberto Ruiz is accused of beating his 47-year-old girlfriend, Yvonne Salas, to death at their residence in a mobile home park in Edinburg.

An officer discovered Salas dead in the home lying on her back facing up with her arms spread to her sides.

Autopsy reports indicated that her cause of death was by blunt for trauma to the head and body.

Ruiz has been charged with first-degree murder. His bond was set at $750,000.

