Williams-Sonoma accuses Wayfair of copying designs

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – Swoon, one of the fastest-growing talent and consulting firms in the U.S. and Canada, announced today that they have acquired Grapevine Talent Acquisition. This acquisition will allow expansion into new markets and industries while enhancing the full-service offering for the combined organization’s clients. “Grapevine is an amazing organization that has partnered with many of the U.S.’s most iconic companies since its launch in 2000. We are very inspired by their story and successes so far and are excited to be able to welcome the team into Swoon. We have enjoyed our time collaborating and know that together we will be stronger as we continue to deliver incredible talent to our customers in North America,” Andy Baker, President of Swoon. “We are ecstatic to announce our partnership with Swoon, a highly respected, award-winning organization in the talent acquisition and recruiting industry. Our partnership will allow us to expand our reach and services to include IT/software, creative/digital, and consulting along with our full-service executive, retained, and contingent search offering. This amazing opportunity will create a memorable service experience for our clients,” Susan Dunphy, CEO of Grapevine Talent Acquisition. Swoon and Grapevine have successfully grown their brands and reputations since their start, and together, they will elevate what the industry sees as recruiting. This acquisition will lead to more support and capabilities to their current and future clients, including: • IT + Engineering • Digital + Creative Marketing • Finance + Accounting • Human Resources • Product + Project Management • Sales • Procurement • Legal • Operations About Swoon In 2010, Swoon launched an agile, client-focused team that is not only savvy in their core industries but elbow-deep, every day, getting to know the strongest talent in the technology and professional fields. Today, Swoon is one of the fastest-growing talent and consulting firms in the U.S. and Canada with an expanding client roster of Fortune 1000 companies, Best-of Awards, and legions of talented people in their network. They are a WBENC-certified company founded by industry leaders with 100+ years of combined experience in temporary and direct-hire placements. About Grapevine Talent Acquisition Established in 2000, Grapevine is an executive search firm that partners with manufacturers and Fortune 500 corporations to assist in building winning teams throughout North America and Europe. Through years of experience and industry focus, they have been able to build a network of loyal clients and candidates. As a result, their talent pipeline consists of candidates who not only bring the tools needed for operational growth and adding efficiencies, but also a wealth of knowledge in top business systems and organizations.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO