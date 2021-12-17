ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams-Sonoma accuses Wayfair of copying designs

By Greg Ryan
San Francisco Business Times
 5 days ago
San Francisco-based Williams-Sonoma Inc. accused Wayfair Inc. of infringing nine of its patents by selling furniture “identical or virtually identical” to products in its Williams-Sonoma’s West Elm brand. The allegedly infringing products include chairs, tables and lamps, under Wayfair brands including AllModern and Breakstone, according to...

Rite-Aid to close 63 stores

Pharmacy chain Rite-Aid said Tuesday it plans to close 63 locations across the U.S. The Pennsylvania-based drugstore company said the closures are part of a "first phase" of an effort to reduce costs and boost its bottom line. Rite-Aid did not disclose which locations it plans to close. The company...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bizspotlight

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – Swoon, one of the fastest-growing talent and consulting firms in the U.S. and Canada, announced today that they have acquired Grapevine Talent Acquisition. This acquisition will allow expansion into new markets and industries while enhancing the full-service offering for the combined organization’s clients. “Grapevine is an amazing organization that has partnered with many of the U.S.’s most iconic companies since its launch in 2000. We are very inspired by their story and successes so far and are excited to be able to welcome the team into Swoon. We have enjoyed our time collaborating and know that together we will be stronger as we continue to deliver incredible talent to our customers in North America,” Andy Baker, President of Swoon. “We are ecstatic to announce our partnership with Swoon, a highly respected, award-winning organization in the talent acquisition and recruiting industry. Our partnership will allow us to expand our reach and services to include IT/software, creative/digital, and consulting along with our full-service executive, retained, and contingent search offering. This amazing opportunity will create a memorable service experience for our clients,” Susan Dunphy, CEO of Grapevine Talent Acquisition. Swoon and Grapevine have successfully grown their brands and reputations since their start, and together, they will elevate what the industry sees as recruiting. This acquisition will lead to more support and capabilities to their current and future clients, including: • IT + Engineering • Digital + Creative Marketing • Finance + Accounting • Human Resources • Product + Project Management • Sales • Procurement • Legal • Operations About Swoon In 2010, Swoon launched an agile, client-focused team that is not only savvy in their core industries but elbow-deep, every day, getting to know the strongest talent in the technology and professional fields. Today, Swoon is one of the fastest-growing talent and consulting firms in the U.S. and Canada with an expanding client roster of Fortune 1000 companies, Best-of Awards, and legions of talented people in their network. They are a WBENC-certified company founded by industry leaders with 100+ years of combined experience in temporary and direct-hire placements. About Grapevine Talent Acquisition Established in 2000, Grapevine is an executive search firm that partners with manufacturers and Fortune 500 corporations to assist in building winning teams throughout North America and Europe. Through years of experience and industry focus, they have been able to build a network of loyal clients and candidates. As a result, their talent pipeline consists of candidates who not only bring the tools needed for operational growth and adding efficiencies, but also a wealth of knowledge in top business systems and organizations.
BUSINESS
The week in bankruptcies: Tribeni Enterprises.

San Francisco area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended December 10, 2021. Year to date through December 10, 2021, the court recorded 94 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 2 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
This week in bankruptcies: Princess Port Bed and Breakfast Inc. and Westmore Properties LLC

San Francisco area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended December 3, 2021. Year to date through December 3, 2021, the court recorded 93 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 1 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Early Money: Uber and 7-Eleven invested in the $13M seed round for a delivery robot maker

At least some investors and companies are betting that robots are the future of food and product deliveries. The latest to benefit from that thinking is Serve Robotics Inc., which is designing robots that can navigate sidewalks and crosswalks to deliver food and other items to people's doorsteps. The Redwood City startup announced Tuesday it's raised $13 million in a seed round from investors including Uber Technologies Inc., Delivery Hero-backed DX Ventures, Wavemaker Partners and 7 Ventures, the venture capital arm of 7-Eleven Inc.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

