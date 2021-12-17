'Superman' Comic Originally Sold for a Dime Nets $2.6 Million at Auction
The sale of a "Superman" #1 ranks behind sales of "Action Comics" #1, Superman's introduction, and "Amazing Fantasy" #15, the comic that introduced...www.newsweek.com
The sale of a "Superman" #1 ranks behind sales of "Action Comics" #1, Superman's introduction, and "Amazing Fantasy" #15, the comic that introduced...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1