'Superman' Comic Originally Sold for a Dime Nets $2.6 Million at Auction

It has been a big weekend for Spider-Man at the box office. Meanwhile, the new Spider-Man in the comics showed off a unique ability. Spoilers follow for The Amazing Spider-Man #81 by Saladin Ahmed, Carlos Gomez, Bryan Valenza, and Joe Caramagna follow. In the comics currently, Peter Parker is comatose, leaving his clone, Ben Reilly, to take on the Spider-Man mantle once again. But Ben isn't doing it alone. The Beyond Corporation sponsors him, and the company has used its vast resources to set Ben and his girlfriend, Janine, up in a high-end apartment and upgraded the Spider-Man suit.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO