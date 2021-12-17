ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Superman' Comic Originally Sold for a Dime Nets $2.6 Million at Auction

By Aaron McDade
Newsweek
 5 days ago
The sale of a "Superman" #1 ranks behind sales of "Action Comics" #1, Superman's introduction, and "Amazing Fantasy" #15, the comic that introduced...

IN THIS ARTICLE
