ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Remote Elderly Care Apps

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has announced the launch of Alexa Together, a subscription-based service designed to help caregivers provide remote support for the elderly people in their lives. The service will utilize Amazon's Echo technology,...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Hurry: Newest Nest Thermostat has a rare discount at Amazon

The Nest Learning Thermostat is still widely regarded as the best smart thermostat out there. Nest’s first model started the smart thermostat crazy, and it seems like a lifetime ago. But what’s crazy is that all these years later, it’s still one of the best in the business. Now, however, there’s a much less expensive Nest that’s just as good. And thanks to Amazon’s Christmas Nest Thermostat deals, it has a rare discount! This new Nest deal isn’t quite as good as the brief sale we saw during Black Friday. But it’s close — you’ll only pay $9 over Amazon’s all-time low...
ELECTRONICS
WBRE

Amazon’s tablet costs $200 less than an iPad — here’s what I found

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. I have a fair amount of experience using tablets. In the past, I have primarily used iPads, yet I sometimes struggle to justify the high cost for something I mostly use only to view media, browse the web and play the periodic app-based game. So, when it […]
ELECTRONICS
Silicon Valley

Larry Magid: Technology to help care for elder loved ones

Amazon is jumping into the elder-care market with products to enable people to monitor and assist elderly loved-ones. A new service, called Alexa Together, uses Echo smart speakers and displays and optional fall-detection devices to call for help in case of an emergency. The person providing support doesn’t need an Echo device. They can use.
ELECTRONICS
forthoodsentinel.com

Self-care is as easy as downloading an app

BETHESDA, Md. — Life may have an abundance of distractions for everyone. Add the unique situations that those in the military or medical field face and it can be overwhelming. The phrase “self-care” – the act of taking time for oneself to do something they find enjoyable – has...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Health

9 Apps for All of Your Pet Care Needs

Teach your dog training commands with over 100 lessons and a built-in clicker. For specific advice, use the live chat feature to access real trainers. "Uh-oh, was it OK for my pet to eat that?" This searchable database has info on hundreds of substances hazardous to pets, including plants, fruits, and chemicals.
PETS
ocmomblog.com

Valuable Advice For Anyone Caring For The Elderly

Caring for the elderly is a demanding job that takes a great deal of patience, compassion, and consideration. When it comes to your elderly loved ones, there are numerous factors to consider, ranging from their safety to their health. No matter how attentive and caring you are to your elders, dealing with them can be frustrating at times, and you may wind up making mistakes. It is therefore critical to get as much guidance as possible in this respect so that you can do your best when caring for your elderly. Here is some valuable advice for when caring for the elderly.
HEALTH
TrendHunter.com

China-Compliant Career Apps

LinkedIn, the leading social media network connecting global job-seekers, recruiters and companies, has launched a brand new career app that is specifically designed to comply with the regulations and data protection laws of China. The 'InCareer' app is similar to LinkedIn in that it offers an array of job-seeking platform....
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

35 Self-Care Gifts

This curated list of self-care gifts aims to help shoppers and gift receivers unwind after a busy holiday season and a year full of unpredictable lockdowns. The pandemic has taught many people the importance of self-care to help mitigate stress during unprecedented times. Silent Mode's Zense is a vibration speaker...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly Care#Elderly People#Apps#Remote Support
TrendHunter.com

Customizable Screen Decoration Apps

Iconfactory, a company that has lived up to its name by developing itself into a truly iconic provider of software and apps designed for the iOS and Mac platforms, has gone ahead and launched a brand new screen decoration app that is designed specifically to add a hint of color and aesthetic appeal to the notch situated atop the display of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16.
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Screen-Recording Messaging Platforms

The 'Tape' video messaging platform is an installation-free solution for professionals seeking out a way to easily share project updates with concerned parties to ensure they're always in the loop without the need for constant meetings. The platform works swiftly by recording videos of the users screen along with video...
COMPUTERS
EMCrit

PulmCrit – Internet Book of Critical Care 1st draft & smartphone app

There are now chapters up on the core critical care topics. Nearly all chapters have either been written or updated in 2020-2021, so it's pretty fresh. Ongoing updates will continue to push this date forwards. Of course, the IBCC will never be finished. New chapters will be added over time....
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Budget-Free Personal Finance Apps

Creating a budget and sticking to it to stay on the right track financially is the tried and true method for optimal financial wellness, but the 'Cashews' app aims to take things in a decidedly easier direction. The app works by taking a budget-free approach to personal finances to let users simply connect their bank accounts and credit cards to start tracking how they spend their money. Every transaction made will be tracked for continuous analysis of spending to maximize a person's ability to see how much money they have to work with.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
ocmomblog.com

How To Support Disabled or Elderly Loved Ones As They Move Into A Care Facility

The decision to move to a dedicated care facility can feel daunting. It’s one of the major life-changing moves you’ll be likely to have over the course of your life, and while you and your loved ones are still on the other side of it all, it can naturally be difficult to know what to expect from the transition.
9to5Google

Google TV app remote gets a redesign on Android w/ new device picker

A very long overdue update to the phone-based remote for Android TV and Google TV devices was finally released in the past few months, and Google is already revamping the new app with an updated design. The Google TV app’s remote on Android devices launched with support for gesture and...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Ease your soreness with a one-day electronic massager sale at Amazon

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, Xbox Series S, more Aches and soreness are a part of life. Dealing with them on your own can be difficult. But there are plenty of ways to try and regulate your soreness and recovery. Especially for those who are workout junkies, finding ways to help your muscles relax is a must. An electronic massager can do the trick. Finding electronic massagers that can stimulate your muscles to boost recovery isn’t always the easiest. That’s why this one-day sale at Amazon is such a big deal. You can save up to...
ELECTRONICS
massdevice.com

Senseonics wins CE mark for remote glucose monitoring app for Android users

Germantown, Maryland–based Senseonics already received such approval for the Eversense NOW iOS platform and can now offer it in Europe on the Android operating system. The company expects to make the Eversense NOW remote monitoring app for Android available in the first quarter of 2022 on the Google Play Store.
CELL PHONES
MyChamplainValley.com

The top 15 deals under $100 on Amazon available now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holiday shopping season may be winding down, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still find popular items at unbeatable prices. And if you’re like most shoppers, you are searching for ways to save money after spending on Christmas gifts. In fact, now is a […]
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Smart Holiday Windows

Inspired by the 12 Days of Christmas holiday song, Amazon created the world's first smart holiday window called Alexa in a Pear Tree. This festive holiday display window can be seen in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood and it is interactive for the purposes of showing off the many things that the smart assistant can do.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy