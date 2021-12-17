ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Reissues Executive Order Banning Local Vaccine Mandates

By Erin Brady
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The executive decision prohibits local governments from mandating vaccines, although some governments plan to defy the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Vaccines
Local
Arizona Health
City
Tucson, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
681K+
Followers
74K+
Post
702M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy