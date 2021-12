Dr. Bob Moore, Stevensville School District Superintendent, will be leaving the district at the end of June 2022. He asked the board of trustees to let him out of his contract one year early and they agreed. In a letter to the board, Moore outlined his reasons for wanting to leave early, mainly to be closer to his wife and family. Moore said he and his wife will have been living apart for the past seven years and “it’s time for me to be closer to home.”

