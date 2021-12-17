ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Omicron Is Here and Hollywood Is Finally Taking Notice

By Brent Lang
New Haven Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Sony Pictures Entertainment hosted a raucous premiere for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” a superhero adventure widely expected to generate a new COVID-era record opening weekend. The red carpet outside Westwood’s Regency Village theater — where industry elites and A-listers gathered after showing proof of full vaccination and a negative...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Elle

Watch Tom Holland Literally Stop an Interview to See Zendaya Arrive at the Spider-Man Premiere

Tom Holland made it abundantly clear how smitten he is with Zendaya last night when the Spider-Man: No Way Home star literally stopped his interview with Entertainment Tonight to watch her arrive on the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight was filming the interview and posted the footage on its Twitter of the moment Holland paused their discussion because he suspected his girlfriend was about to step onto the carpet.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Soars to Record $260M U.S. Opening, $600.8M Globally

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home spun a record-breaking web in its box office debut, grossing $260 million from 4,336 theaters to secure the second-biggest domestic opening of all time at the box office despite growing worries over the COVID-19 omicron variant. Monday’s final number of $260 million came in ahead of Sunday’s estimate of $253 million to supplant Avengers: Infinity War as the No. 2 launch ever, not adjusted for inflation. Overseas — where the new variant is even more of a concern in certain markets, and particularly in Europe — the movie also made history, grossing $340.8 million —...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Matrix Resurrections Star Carrie-Anne Moss Dismisses Alleged Hollywood Blacklist: 'I Had Kids & I Wanted to Be With Them'

Taking time off work to raise your kids is not a new concept, but for some reason, it’s still hard for some to accept when it comes to Hollywood celebrities. Recently, actors like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland announced pauses to their acting career to raise their kids and start a family, respectively. Now, Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix Resurrections, says making that same decision years ago resulted in rumors of a so-called Hollywood blacklist. In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss?...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Variety

Oscars Shortlists Include Beyoncé, ‘Spider-Man’ and Two Jonny Greenwood Scores as France’s ‘Titane’ Is Snubbed

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming 94th Oscars ceremony. The shortlist voting concluded on Dec. 15, and the remaining ones will move on to the official phase one voting. Nominations voting begins on Thursday, Jan. 27, and ends on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The official credits and nominees for all the films will be announced, with the rest of the Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Check out the list of the films and categories below: Original Song “So May We Start?” from “Annette” (Amazon Studios) Ron Mael, Russell Mael (Sparks) “Down To Joy” from...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Bo Burnham’s ‘Inside’ Vinyl is Finally Here

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. We’re no longer locked inside like during the early stages of the pandemic,...
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

From Omicron to Major Mergers: The Biggest Hollywood Cliffhangers of 2021

In true Hollywood fashion, omicron delivered the year’s biggest cliffhanger just as the holiday season began kicking into higher gear. With COVID-19 cases surging anew and cancellations piling up, the pandemic reclaimed the spotlight it never fully lost. On most people’s minds in the industry: How big a retrenchment will the variant cause in 2022 and how long will it last?
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
John Mcvay
Person
Eddie Redmayne
insider.com

What it takes to be a Hollywood scream artist

Screaming can take a lot of energy from a film's star, plus many of the sounds picked up on a movie set typically aren't usable, meaning screams sometimes have to be created after filming is done. Voice actors like Ashley Peldon and Scott Whyte are some of Hollywood's best-kept secrets: They scream for a living. These scream artists have to know the subtle differences between screams that come from a place of fear, rage, and grief. They might even add grunts and impacts for fight scenes, like Whyte does for video games like "Days Gone." And sometimes they have to match their screams to fit an actor's recognizable voice, like Whyte had to do when dubbing some of Tom Hardy's screams and shouts in "Venom." Thank you Ashley Peldon and Scott Whyte for speaking with us. Check out more of their work here: http://www.ashleypeldonactress.com/ https://www.instagram.com/thescottwhyte/ https://youtube.com/c/TheScottWhyte https://v.cameo.com/8AfUdgnOWeb.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland Could Fill Hollywood’s Void of Millennial Leading Men

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world. The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Leads 2022 Annie Awards Feature Nominations

ASIFA-Hollywood announced the nominations for its 49th Annie Awards for animation on Tuesday, with Walt Disney Animation Studios leading the feature competition with 10 nominations for its Raya and the Last Dragon and 9 nominations for its Encanto. Close behind are Pixar’s Luca and Sony Pictures Animation/Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. The Machines with 8 apiece. All four movies, along with Illumination’s Sing 2 are nominated for best animated feature, while Flee, Belle, Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko, Pompo the Cinephile and The Summit of the Gods are nominated for best animated independent feature. The category for an independent animated film was added to the event...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Hollywood#Covid#Westwood#The New York Times
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to Steamroll ‘Matrix Resurrections,’ ‘Sing 2’ in Holiday Box Office Pileup

As the saying goes, hindsight is 20/20. But pandemic or not, it seems ambitious to have seven new movies scheduled to open nationwide in the wake of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” That’s right, seven new films — “The Matrix Resurrections” (Warner Bros.), “Sing 2” (Universal), “The King’s Man” (Disney and 20th Century), “The Tender Bar” (Amazon Studios), “A Journal for Jordan” (Sony), “American Underdog” (Lionsgate) and “Licorice Pizza” (MGM) — will make their way to North American theaters around Christmas Day and attempt to lure audiences away from the box office behemoth that is “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Cue the voice on...
NFL
Variety

Netflix Dominates the 49th Annie Nominations, While Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Leads Films With 10 Nods

Netflix’s investment in animation has paid off in a big way, as the streamer picked up a whopping 52 nominations at the 49th Annie Awards, taking place on Feb. 26, 2022 at UCLA’s Royce Hall. Following behind is Disney, which received 29 bids between its film and TV projects. Netflix picked up nine nominations for “Arcane,” its series based on Riot Games’ online multiplayer game “League of Legends.” The hit film from Sony Pictures Animation “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” earned eight nods, and Netflix’s own limited series “Maya and the Three,” directed by Jorge Gutierrez, has seven. Disney may not have...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Awards Shows and Events Canceled Amid Omicron Surge

As Hollywood heads into the peak of Academy Awards season, live events are in limbo amid a worldwide surge of COVID-19 cases linked to the omicron variant. On Monday, the AFI Awards, the BAFTA Tea party and the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s awards gala were among the in-person events canceled as the industry comes to grips with yet another grim stretch of the ongoing pandemic. Live theatrical productions, including those in London’s West End, New York City’s Broadway district and throughout Los Angeles, have been hit particularly hard with shows going dark. Several Broadway productions have canceled performances until after Christmas, with one show, Jagged Little Pill, closing its curtains for good. L.A.’s Bradley Whitford-starring A Christmas Carol and Eddie Redmayne’s Cabaret revival in London will both be dark until early 2022. Below is a list of events that have been impacted by COVID-19, and the list will be updated as the situation evolves. Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala Scheduled date: Jan. 6 Status: Canceled AFI Awards Scheduled date: Jan. 7 Status: Postponed, plans TBD BAFTA Tea Party Scheduled date: Jan. 8 Status: Canceled Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes Scheduled closing date: Jan. 2 Status: Canceled Jagged Little Pill Scheduled closing date: No plans to close Status: Closed for good
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Makes Mighty Debut Atop U.K. Box Office as Omicron Looms

Punters desperate to get their fix of web-slinging Christmas cheer in before the Omicron disrupts festivities flocked to “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in their thousands across the U.K. and Ireland. The Sony release collected a mighty £31.9 million ($42.2 million) over an extended five-day weekend, according to numbers released by Comscore. Holdover “Clifford The Big Red Dog,” released by eOne, clung on to its second position with £766,122 and now has £2.3 million after two weekends. Disney release “West Side Story,” last week’s topper by a slim margin, claimed third position with £587,305 and now has a total of £2.9 million after its...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

Honorary Oscars gala delayed as Hollywood braces for Omicron

The Governors Awards -- an annual gala where honorary Oscars are handed out -- became the latest glitzy Hollywood event postponed Wednesday, as fears grow of a surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the Omicron variant. Actors Samuel L Jackson and Danny Glover, Norway's Liv Ullmann and actress-director Elaine May had been due to receive golden statuettes to honor their careers next month at an event that typically draws a who's who of Tinseltown. "We have made the difficult decision to change our plans in hosting the Governors Awards in person on January 15," the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement. "Given the uncertainties around the variants, and the impact this could have on our community, we feel this is the best and safest decision for our honorees and guests."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Kicks Off Busy Holiday by Crossing $800 Million Globally

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the grand finale in Marvel’s web-slinging superhero trilogy, has crossed another major box office milestone, surpassing $800 million globally. After only 10 days on the big screen, the latest Tom Holland-led Spidey adventure has become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year with $813.9 million worldwide. On Wednesday, it passed MGM’s James Bond sequel “No Time to Die,” which grossed $774 million globally. To date, only two local Chinese movies — “The Battle at Lake Changjin” ($902 million) and “Hi, Mom” ($882 million) — have generated more than “No Way Home” at the global box office, but Sony...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy