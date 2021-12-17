Omicron Is Here and Hollywood Is Finally Taking Notice

Screaming can take a lot of energy from a film's star, plus many of the sounds picked up on a movie set typically aren't usable, meaning screams sometimes have to be created after filming is done. Voice actors like Ashley Peldon and Scott Whyte are some of Hollywood's best-kept secrets: They scream for a living. These scream artists have to know the subtle differences between screams that come from a place of fear, rage, and grief. They might even add grunts and impacts for fight scenes, like Whyte does for video games like "Days Gone." And sometimes they have to match their screams to fit an actor's recognizable voice, like Whyte had to do when dubbing some of Tom Hardy's screams and shouts in "Venom." Thank you Ashley Peldon and Scott Whyte for speaking with us. Check out more of their work here: http://www.ashleypeldonactress.com/ https://www.instagram.com/thescottwhyte/ https://youtube.com/c/TheScottWhyte https://v.cameo.com/8AfUdgnOWeb.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO