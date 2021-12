Just in time for Christmas and the New Year, Google Photos is getting some updates that will make it easier to enjoy your photos in new and exciting ways. First, you may already be enjoying the new Photos memories widget on your phone, and this immediately gives your device that beautiful “picture in your wallet” moment each time you click your screen on and see your home screen. However, a new People & Pets widget means that you can choose your cat, dog, or another animal before creating the widget to get photos of them and them alone, which is pretty neat.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO