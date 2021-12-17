Pissaladière

Try this recipe for Cuban ropa vieja, then check out our beef stew and dumplings, beef goulash, slow cooker beef stew and more comforting stew recipes. Recipe tip: Traditionally this dish is made the night before so the juices really seep into the beef. I usually cook this towards the end of the night, leaving it in its juices (don’t reduce the sauce and liquid at this stage, as you want the beef to keep its moisture). I cover the pan with foil and cover it with a lid. When you are ready to serve, remove the foil and lid, and put the pan on a low heat about an hour before you want to serve it. This is a slow process but well worth it. It’s a labour of love.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO