Meet The Contestants | Bet U

By Reed Wallach
 5 days ago

Keep reading for the rules of the first week of BET U, which is hosted by Chris Gronkowski and meet our eight contestants. Stay tuned for more info on BetSided!. -Everyone must start...

Round 2: It's Time To Buckle Up | Bet U

After a fun and compelling Round 1, Bet U is moving on to Round 2!. Last week, the contestants were betting on moneyline, whether a team wins or loses. This week, they’ll be testing their skills against the spread (how much a certain team wins by). This week will...
GAMBLING
Round 1 Results: Who Has the Early Lead? | Bet U

Round 1 of Bet U is in the books, and our first contestant was sent home, while others showed they may have what it takes to win it all. The first week featured our eight contestants making moneyline bets on select college football bowl games. All odds will be courtesy...
GAMBLING
