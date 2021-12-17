ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commemorative Japanese Streetwear Capsules

By Niko Pajkovic
 5 days ago

Speciality Japanese clothing label BoTT (Birth Of The Teenager) has unveiled a concise new capsule dubbed the 'OG Logo' collection. Aptly named, the new collection pays tribute...

Highsnobiety

PUMA AC Milan Streetwear Collection: Release Info & First Look

AC Milan and PUMA have today unveiled an off-pitch capsule collection that takes inspiration from the historic club’s home city and its standing as one of the epicenters of fashion in Europe. A streetwear-influenced collection is nothing new in the world of football, but it’s rare that the pieces...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Construction-Inspired Streetwear

Iconic streetwear label Obey has officially unveiled its 'Vacant' collection, a concise capsule consisting of a range of workwear-inspired looks. Boasting a series of relaxed cuts and robust materials, the items included within the 'Vacant' collection look as if they could both be worn on a night out in the city or to a full-blown construction site. Pieces in the collection include a hooded jacket, vest, canvas slacks, and beanies. Everything aside from the beanies is delivered in two color schemes -- ginger or black -- and made from 100% cotton.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Virgil Abloh: Trailblazing designer who merged streetwear with high fashion

Virgil Abloh, who has died of cancer aged 41, was an American fashion designer whose styles attracted an audience for everything from clothing and footwear to music and furniture.Three years ago, Louis Vuitton made the streetwear guru artistic director of its menswear collection. When his first show that year for the French fashion house, in the gardens of the Palais Royal, Paris, featured the spring/summer 2019 collection on a rainbow-coloured runway, Abloh invited hundreds of students to it, recognising the power they held in an online age to make or break a brand.Alongside them were stars such as Rihanna, Kanye...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Experimental Tailored Streetwear

For Magliano's newly unveiled Spring/Summer 2022 collection, emerging Italian designer Luca Magliano continues to build on his streetwear-meets-tailoring design aesthetic, offering a wide range of items that experiment with cuts and color. According to Luca, the new collection was inspired by Hippocrates’ humoral theory and, therefore, offers styles that draw...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Celeb-Backed Sportswear Capsules

Superstar musician Beyoncé has announced that her sportswear brand IVY PARK will be launching its fifth collaborative capsule with adidas, titled the 'HALLS OF IVY.'. Featuring 89 new apparel items, four footwear silhouettes, and 11 accessory options, HALLS OF IVY is certainly a diverse and expansive collection, to say the least. Designed for women, men, and kids, the new collection delivers an assortment of garments geared towards physical activity, many of which are dressed with playful patterns and neon accents.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Snacking Outfit Capsule Collections

7-Eleven has teamed up with popular entertainer, DJ, talk show host, and comedian Kerwin Frost in a limited-edition 'Kerwin's Snack Attack Uniform.' There will only be 500 uniforms available for the public to purchase and consists of the 'Snack Attack Jacket,' 'Snack Attack Glitter Tee,' and 'Snack Attack Pants,' fitted with 18 pockets designed to hold Kerwin Front's favorite snacks and drinks from 7-Eleven.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Commemorative Soda Labels

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Hank's Gourmet Beverages -- a Philadelphia-based, family-run craft soda brand -- has announced that it will be introducing throwback branding across its 10-flavor line. The updated label draws from the brand's origins as an influential company that greatly contributed to the craft soda boom of the 1990s.
DRINKS
Hypebae

CLASS x SAY UR Launch New Streetwear Collection For Women

CLASS, a Brazilian streetwear brand known for its high-end athleisure apparel, has teamed up with SAY UR to launch its first collection for women. The capsule features pieces donning the label’s dollar sign logo. Numerous accessories such as the La Classes caps made out of English wool, a black...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Winter-Ready Streetwear Lines

'Stüssy,' the United States-based underground streetwear company, has debuted its newest line of winter-ready streetwear for 2021. This line features a variety of clothing types including hoodies, crewnecks, tees, sleeveless shirts, and long-sleeve shirts. The short and long sleeve tees are made of 100% cotton, while the hoodies and crewnecks use 20% polyester.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Puerto Rican Sneaker NFTs

World-famous DJ and self-proclaimed sneakerhead Bobbito Garcia has partnered with designer Omar Acosta to release a joint NFT sneaker series. The new NFTs were created to celebrate the 126th anniversary of the Puerto Rican flag, debuted on December 22, 1895. The one-of-a-kind series consists of four 3D sneakers designs, in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Blake Scale Delivers Streetwear Staples for Winter ’21

Michael “Mega” Yabut’s brand Black Scale returns for the Winter 2021 season with a range of streetwear staples. Washed in black with few pops of color like dark green and taupe, the collection presents classic options fit for lounging around or trekking through the city. The collection includes hoodies with floral embroidery, nylon technical pants, nylon shell jackets, crewneck sweaters, baseball jerseys and more. In line with Black Scale’s dark aesthetic, the Winter 2021 lookbook was shot in black and white, furthering its concept of going dark and black. Rounding out the collection is a selection of accessories like beanies, caps and a tote bag with the brand’s name in gothic and script fonts.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
malemodelscene.net

Streetwear: Best Palace Hoodies for Winter 2021

Winter is just around the corner, and it’s time to switch from light fall wardrobe to warm and fuzzy winter styles. To do it in style, we prepared the list of best Palace hoodies you have to have in your wardrobe. For those of you who are not familiar with the brand Palace, it’s a London-based streetwear and skateboarding brand. It was founded in 2009 by Levent Tanju and his skate team, Palace Wayward Boys Choir. The inspiration behind the brand’s signature style is the 90s and pop culture. Some even say that Palace is the UK version of Supreme. Since 2009, the brand has gained a lot of popularity, and it often happens that their items are sold out pretty quickly. Some of the most famous collaborations Palace did was with Umbro, Reebok, Adidas, Moschino, Ralph Lauren. The items were also worn by some of the biggest names in music and acting business like Kanye West, Rihanna, Jonah Hill, Justin Bieber, A$AP Rocky and more.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Lifestyle Capsules

Cleancult and Back Beat collaborated to launch a lifestyle product collection that promotes sustainable change. The limited-edition capsule by the eco-conscious brands are on a mission to redefine clean products with the power of eco-friendly ingredients and zero-waste packaging. Each product in the collection features designs centered around both brands'...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Sneaker and streetwear fashion boutique opens at Mohegan Sun

Chris Blomstedt was adopted from South Korea at six months old and said he struggled finding his identity growing up. His parents once brought him into CHAMPS Sports, and he fell in love with the sneaker culture and what he felt when he looked at that sneaker wall. He recently...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Milanese Streetwear Collections

AC Milan are considered one of the most prestigious soccer teams in the world thanks to their history of achievement in the Italian league and European continental competition, which is precisely why multinational sports apparel giant PUMA has partnered up with the team to release a limited-edition streetwear collection of footwear and apparel that enable fans to carry the team's glory onto the streets.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

LA Rave-Themed Streetwear

Shane Gonazles' Midnight Rave has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2021 collection, the indie label's second-ever drop, which arrives following the online release of the brand's 90s-era rave-inspired capsule back in October. This time around, the collection draws inspiration from a specific LA-based rave that took place on December 10. The capsule...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Streetwear-Branded Action Figures

Iconic New York-based streetwear label Supreme has teased the release of the new Supreme®/MG 1/100 RX-78-2 GUNDAM Ver.3.0 figurine. This week, the hype brand took to Instagram to premier a short stop-motion animated video featuring the beloved Gundam character in battle. Made in collaboration with Gunpla and Bandai, the...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Desert-Themed Phygital Flagships

Presentedby, a London-based luxury sneaker and streetwear retailer, has announced the opening of a new flagship boutique in Qatar's Doha Design District. The new store has been launched in partnership with Msheireb Properties and is representative of the retailer's broader Middle Eastern strategy. According to the company, the Doha District...
BEAUTY & FASHION

