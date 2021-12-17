Commemorative Japanese Streetwear Capsules

Winter is just around the corner, and it’s time to switch from light fall wardrobe to warm and fuzzy winter styles. To do it in style, we prepared the list of best Palace hoodies you have to have in your wardrobe. For those of you who are not familiar with the brand Palace, it’s a London-based streetwear and skateboarding brand. It was founded in 2009 by Levent Tanju and his skate team, Palace Wayward Boys Choir. The inspiration behind the brand’s signature style is the 90s and pop culture. Some even say that Palace is the UK version of Supreme. Since 2009, the brand has gained a lot of popularity, and it often happens that their items are sold out pretty quickly. Some of the most famous collaborations Palace did was with Umbro, Reebok, Adidas, Moschino, Ralph Lauren. The items were also worn by some of the biggest names in music and acting business like Kanye West, Rihanna, Jonah Hill, Justin Bieber, A$AP Rocky and more.

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO