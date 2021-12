Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) jumped 37.3% to $2.0182. Pasithea recently said it expanded its footprint with second Ketamine Therapy Clinic in the UK. Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) jumped 27.3% to $10.88. Morgan Stanley maintained Allakos with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $86 to $10. Allakos shares tumbled 90% on Wednesday after the company reported data from ENIGMA 2 Phase 3 study of lirentelimab in eosinophilic gastritis (EG) or eosinophilic duodenitis (EoD) and KRYPTOS Phase 2/3 study of lirentelimab in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO