“Slow writing — like long exposure photography — can bring about a sense of saturation in the material, where the time taken in the making is experienced as present in the outcome. Dwelling takes time. It is not an end-gaining activity in which a acquires b, but a transformative and relational one in which a is changed — quite probably into something quite unanticipated. It involves a process of passive attention: waiting, without necessarily knowing what for — a quality that Ben Quash, in his book of that title, names as abiding.”

