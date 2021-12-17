Pixie, Wheeler would make great pets

Christina is a proud wife, mother, entrepreneur, author and world traveler. It's a tale as old as time. The kids beg for a pet, but the parents get left with the responsibility. It's a fair concern to have, but, in reality, pets are great for young children. While children think of all the benefits, such as a furry friend to play with, parents think about the responsibilities that come with looking after another living being. This is why it's up to parents to ensure their children get the most out of being a pet owner. It takes patience and energy, but the payoff is well worth the unconditional love. If you're not convinced, let's discuss eight reasons why pets are great for young children.
Comments / 0