Pixie, Wheeler would make great pets

By Northeast Times
 5 days ago
This adorable nugget is Pixie. She is an energetic, spunky 1-year-old female Siberian husky with a unique piebald coat. She can be a little shy at first but warms up quickly. Pixie loves to play with other dogs big and small and can be bossy...

