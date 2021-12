Tuesday Twinsburg, Ohio investigators finally identified the human remains of a man found 40 years ago. The remains were found on February 18, 1982, in the back of a parking lot behind a closed business. The skull and some teeth were in the snow, while the rest of the bones were in trash bags. DNA and genealogical research revealed it was the body of singer/songwriter/producer for The O'jays, Frank "Frankie" Little Jr.

