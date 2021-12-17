ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stargazing, A Dallas Stars Puckcast – Episode 157: When Are We?

By Kathleen Tibbetts
defendingbigd.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou ask how we know about Dallas Stars hockey? Well, we spent a week there one day. Wes, Taylor and Mark reflect on the month’s worth of news the Victory Green Gang made in the past 96 hours or so. In this must-listen edition:. Are the Stars the...

www.defendingbigd.com

Comments / 0

Related
letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
FanSided

Bruins Prospects: How draft picks are playing in juniors

This offseason, I previewed the six Bruins draft picks playing juniors in North America. Three are playing major juniors in Canada while three are playing Tier I juniors in the United States. Fabian Lysell. Arguably the top prospect in the Bruins organization, Lysell has been ripping it up in the...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anton Khudobin
Person
Braden Holtby
Person
Ben Bishop
Person
Jake Oettinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stargazing#Omicron
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
WGR550

NHL will not participate in 2022 Winter Olympics

With the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 playing havoc on the NHL, the league and its Players’ Association have agreed not to play in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China. Paul Hamilton has more details:
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
defendingbigd.com

Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Stars Get Their Groove Back At Home

The Dallas Stars are on break right now, along with the rest of the league, and it’s hard to say if this is a good or bad time for it. On one hand, the Victory Green Gang has just begun another much-needed winning streak. On the other, they have an opportunity to fine-tune their play for the hard slog back into playoffs contention.
NHL
defendingbigd.com

NHL Players Not Going to Olympics, February Schedule to be Reconfigured

It’s official: NHL players are not going to be able to go to the Beijing 2022 Olympics due to concerns over COVID-19 and the impact the virus has already had on the NHL’s schedule. As a result of outbreaks hitting the league in the past two weeks, as well as an agreement to enter the Christmas break early in an effort to stem the spread of the virus, more than 50 games have already been postponed.
NHL
defendingbigd.com

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Ending on a High Note

The Dallas Stars scored a touchdown on the Minnesota Wild last night, plus a PAT for the icing on top. But perhaps what’s more impressive was that each goal came from a different player:. “That’s the approach we want to take is, regardless of who comes in, we’re going...
NHL
NESN

Are Bruins Tough Enough? Cam Neely Offers His Thoughts

The Boston Bruins found plenty of success in the era of the “Big, Bad Bruins.” And while those days are long over — if for no other reason than how much the game has changed through the years — it can’t keep some from asking if the B’s are too often pushed around.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Christmas Break Comes Early For Penguins

The good news for the Penguins – their Christmas break is now two-and-a-half days longer. The bad news – they’ve had two games postponed (so far). The worse news – they don’t know for sure when they’ll play again.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy