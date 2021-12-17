Stargazing, A Dallas Stars Puckcast – Episode 157: When Are We?

It’s official: NHL players are not going to be able to go to the Beijing 2022 Olympics due to concerns over COVID-19 and the impact the virus has already had on the NHL’s schedule. As a result of outbreaks hitting the league in the past two weeks, as well as an agreement to enter the Christmas break early in an effort to stem the spread of the virus, more than 50 games have already been postponed.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO