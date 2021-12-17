Researchers complete sequencing for Redwood Genome Project

Oxycarenus laetus is a seed-sap sucking pest affecting a variety of crops, including cotton plants. Rising incidence and pesticide resistance by O. laetus have been reported from India and neighbouring countries. In this study, O. laetus samples were collected from Bhatinda and Coimbatore (India). Pure mtDNA was isolated and sequenced using Illumina MiSeq. Both the samples were found to be identical species (99.9%), and the complete genome was circular (15,672Â bp), consisting of 13 PCGs, 2 rRNA, 23 tRNA genes, and a 962Â bp control region. The mitogenome is 74.1% AT-rich, 0.11 AT, and âˆ’Â 0.19 GC skewed. All the genes had ATN as the start codon except cox1 (TTG), and an additional trnT was predicted. Nearly all tRNAs folded into the clover-leaf structure, except trnS1 and trnV. The intergenic space between trnH and nad4, considered as a synapomorphy of Lygaeoidea, was displaced. Two 5Â bp motifs AATGA and ACCTA, two tandem repeats, and a few microsatellite sequences, were also found. The phylogenetic tree was constructed using 36 mitogenomes from 7 super-families of Hemiptera by employing rigorous bootstrapping and ML. Ours is the first study to sequence the complete mitogenome of O. laetus or any Oxycarenus species. The findings from this study would further help in the evolutionary studies of Lygaeidae.

WILDLIFE ・ 14 DAYS AGO