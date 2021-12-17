ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Researchers complete sequencing for Redwood Genome Project

By Isabella Vanderheiden
Eureka Times-Standard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter four years of research, a group of scientists have completed the sequences for the coast redwood and giant sequoia genomes. The research paves the way for a better understanding of the genetic basis of the species’ ability to adapt to climate impacts, wildfires and pathogens. David Neale,...

www.times-standard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Complete mitochondrial genome sequencing of Oxycarenus laetus (Hemiptera: Lygaeidae) from two geographically distinct regions of India

Oxycarenus laetus is a seed-sap sucking pest affecting a variety of crops, including cotton plants. Rising incidence and pesticide resistance by O. laetus have been reported from India and neighbouring countries. In this study, O. laetus samples were collected from Bhatinda and Coimbatore (India). Pure mtDNA was isolated and sequenced using Illumina MiSeq. Both the samples were found to be identical species (99.9%), and the complete genome was circular (15,672Â bp), consisting of 13 PCGs, 2 rRNA, 23 tRNA genes, and a 962Â bp control region. The mitogenome is 74.1% AT-rich, 0.11 AT, and âˆ’Â 0.19 GC skewed. All the genes had ATN as the start codon except cox1 (TTG), and an additional trnT was predicted. Nearly all tRNAs folded into the clover-leaf structure, except trnS1 and trnV. The intergenic space between trnH and nad4, considered as a synapomorphy of Lygaeoidea, was displaced. Two 5Â bp motifs AATGA and ACCTA, two tandem repeats, and a few microsatellite sequences, were also found. The phylogenetic tree was constructed using 36 mitogenomes from 7 super-families of Hemiptera by employing rigorous bootstrapping and ML. Ours is the first study to sequence the complete mitogenome of O. laetus or any Oxycarenus species. The findings from this study would further help in the evolutionary studies of Lygaeidae.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

dbTMM: an integrated database of large-scale cohort, genome and clinical data for the Tohoku Medical Megabank Project

To reveal gene-environment interactions underlying common diseases and estimate the risk for common diseases, the Tohoku Medical Megabank (TMM) project has conducted prospective cohort studies and genomic and multiomics analyses. To establish an integrated biobank, we developed an integrated database called "dbTMM" that incorporates both the individual cohort/clinical data and the genome/multiomics data of 157,191 participants in the Tohoku Medical Megabank project. To our knowledge, dbTMM is the first database to store individual whole-genome data on a variant-by-variant basis as well as cohort/clinical data for over one hundred thousand participants in a prospective cohort study. dbTMM enables us to stratify our cohort by both genome-wide genetic factors and environmental factors, and it provides a research and development platform that enables prospective analysis of large-scale data from genome cohorts.
SCIENCE
healthitanalytics.com

Diverse Genome Sequences Lead to Creation of Risk Scores

Lipids are fat-like substances that are found in blood and body tissue. They come in two major forms, cholesterol and triglycerides. For normal function, humans need a certain amount of lipids in the body. However, elevated lipid levels can increase the risk of developing heart conditions. Polygenic risk scores can...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
nau.edu

Mapping the redwood genome

The secret to the legendary long life of redwood trees and giant sequoias lies in their genomes, a collaborative research team announced today. This new research, which identifies the genomic makeup of these tree species, helps scientists and conservationists better understand the genetic basis for these species’ ability to adapt to their changing environment. Through comparative analysis, the research also indicates that the coast redwood genome evolved from a single ancestral species.
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

Scientist explains genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2

The COVID-19 omicron variant has been reported in nearly half of the U.S. states since it was first detected in California on Dec. 1. The second known case of omicron in the country was identified in Minnesota. "People that detect omicron—states, counties, countries—that doesn't necessarily mean that they were the...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genome Research#Genome Sequencing#Genomics#Human Genome#Redwood Genome Project#The Human Genome Project
foodsafetynews.com

Scientists advise food agency to use whole genome sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) provides new opportunities for improving bacterial food safety but also brings with it some concerns, according to Belgian experts. An opinion by the Scientific Committee of the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) made several recommendations about implementing the technology in Belgium.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Services to Accelerate Genome Editing Research

AMSBIO has expanded its range of custom gene editing services to complement its extensive portfolio of off-the-shelf CRISPR/Cas9 products. A powerful technology, widely used in genome science, Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) / Cas9 is a simple and efficient editing tool which allows for specific genome disruption and replacement facilitating the manipulation of specific genes with high specificity and low cell toxicity. CRISPR/Cas9 is a rapid technique that can be applied directly in embryo and is easily programmable by changing the guide sequence of the sgRNA to any sequence of interest. As a consequence – AMSBIO CRISPR/Cas9 products are widely used by research groups worldwide in applications including gene mutation studies, epigenetic editing, cell and embryo therapies, genomic-scale screening and many crop yield research.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Genomic Sequencing: How Researchers Identify COVID-19 Variants Like Delta and Omicron

How do scientists detect new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19? The answer is a process called DNA sequencing. Researchers sequence DNA to determine the order of the four chemical building blocks, or nucleotides, that make it up: adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine. The millions to billions of these building blocks paired up together collectively make up a genome that contains all the genetic information an organism needs to survive.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

New Tool Maps Genome Sequences to a “Pangenome”

Since the first sequencing of a human genome more than 20 years ago, the study of human genomes has relied almost exclusively on a single reference genome to which others are compared to identify genetic variations. Scientists have long recognized that a single reference genome cannot represent human diversity and that using it introduces a pervasive bias into these studies. Now, they finally have a practical alternative.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

Researchers pinpoint blood factors linked to severe COVID

Scientists have identified unique "indicators" in the blood of patients with severe and fatal COVID, paving the way for simple diagnostic tests to help doctors identify who will go on to become critically ill. In a study led by researchers at the Hull York Medical School and Department of Mathematics...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genome analysis provides insight into hyper-virulence of Streptococcus suis LSM178, a human strain with a novel sequence type 1005

Streptococcus suis has been well-recognized as a zoonotic pathogen worldwide, and the diversity and unpredictable adaptive potential of sporadic human strains represent a great risk to the public health. In this study, S. suis LSM178, isolated from a patient inÂ contact with pigs and raw pork, was assessed as a hyper-virulent strain and interpreted for the virulence based on its genetic information. The strain was more invasive for Caco-2 cells than two other S. suis strains, SC19 and P1/7. Sequence analysis designated LSM178 with serotype 2 and a novel sequence type 1005. Phylogenetic analysis showed that LSM178 clustered with highly virulent strains including all human strains and epidemic strains. Compared with other strains, these S. suis have the most and the same virulent factors and a type I-89Â K pathogenicity island. Further, groups of genes were identified to distinguish these highly virulent strains from other generally virulent strains, emphasizing the key roles of genes modeling transcription, cell barrier, replication, recombination and repair on virulence regulation. Additionally, LSM178 contains a novel prophage conducive potentially to pathogenicity.
SCIENCE
Ars Technica

A fossil site reveals an ancient sinkhole and its enormous occupant

Something has been discovered in Tennessee—something that only exists in one museum. It’s something enormous, slightly puzzling, and possibly the first of its kind discovered. Five years after its excavation, it remains incomplete. The mastodon skeleton slowly taking shape in Tennessee is no secret. Pictures and descriptions of...
ACCIDENTS
Phys.org

Affordable genome sequencing for pathogen analysis to help tackle global epidemics

A worldwide consortium of scientists, led by the Earlham Institute and the University of Liverpool in the UK, mark a significant milestone in equipping researchers in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) with cheap and accessible methods for sequencing large collections of bacterial pathogens—at a cost of less than $10USD per genome.
SCIENCE
cambridgeday.com

City sets record with 143 new Covid cases in a day; Genomic sequencing tests will look for omicron

City sets record with 143 new Covid cases in a day; Genomic sequencing tests will look for omicron. The city reported a record 143 new Covid-19 cases Thursday, the highest one-day increase since the pandemic began in March 2020. The Cambridge Public Health Department said 53 percent of new cases in the two days on Wednesday and Thursday were residents in their 20s; another 16 percent were people younger than 20. The department said it doesn’t know of any “single large cluster” driving the spike in cases.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy