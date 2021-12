MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Reeths Puffer High School students were released from school early on Wednesday morning after a bullet was reportedly found on the bathroom floor. Superintendent Steve Edwards notified parents about the incident in an email sent at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, shortly after the bullet was found at the high school, located at 1545 N. Roberts Road in Muskegon. Families were also notified through a robocall and text from the school.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO