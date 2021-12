On the whole, 2021 was a solid year for PS Plus members - the free games were fairly good throughout the year and the addition of PS5 titles to the offerings has helped anyone with a next-gen console fill out their Game Library. However, 2021 is in the past and we have to look forward to 2022 and what's on offer next year. Will January 2022 live up to the hype we've set? Here's what date the games are released and when we'll find out more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 HOURS AGO