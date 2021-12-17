ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trae Young announces engagement to longtime girlfriend Shelby Miller

By Jenna Lemoncelli
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago
Trae Young is ending the year on a romantic note.

The Hawks point guard proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Shelby Miller, the couple revealed in matching Instagram posts on Friday.

Young got down on one knee in front of a large, blue balloon arch that was surrounded by candles. The floor was covered in white rose petals and a sign appeared to say, “Marry Me.”

Other photos show Miller modeling her stunning, circular diamond ring. The newly engaged couple shared an emotional hug in another snap.

“What a night💫,” Young captioned his post, adding the hashtag, “#FutureMrsYoung💍.”

Miller wrote, “Forever Young,” in her caption.

The future Mr. and Mrs. Young received congratulatory messages from Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, rapper Quavo, Kings forward Buddy Hield and guard DeAaron Fox.

It’s unclear where the star point guard and former University of Oklahoma cheerleader got engaged, or if their families and friends were present.

Young and Miller are believed to have first met while attending the University of Oklahoma. She made their relationship Instagram official back in October 2017, when he showed up to watch her cheer at an Oklahoma football game.

Yardbarker

Trae Young is the latest superstar to enter COVID protocols

The NBA is amidst a massive COVID-19 outbreak just before several marquee Christmas Day games. Four games have been postponed so far, but there could be more as the spread continues. The five highly-anticipated games on Christmas will likely be played as originally scheduled, but a few matchups will be without the superstars that make the games so exciting. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will be out against the Lakers, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be out against the Celtics. Now, another premier name in the NBA will be out Christmas Day as Adrian Wojnarowski reports Trae Young has entered the league’s COVID protocol.
