ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Overnight Energy & Environment — EPA puts $1B toward unfunded Superfund cleanup

By Rachel Frazin
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.

Today we’re looking at how the bipartisan infrastructure bill will affect Superfund cleanup, the latest on offshore wind and a warning from scientists on a major glacier.

For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Write to us with tips: rfrazin@thehill.com and zbudryk@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter: @RachelFrazin and @BudrykZack.

Let’s jump in.

EPA directing money to Superfund sites

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3poEkq_0dQ2Kcxh00

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Friday that it will put the first $1 billion in funds from the recently-signed bipartisan infrastructure bill to address the backlog of Superfund cleanup sites.

Forty-nine Superfund sites are currently unfunded, with low-income and non-white communities disproportionately affected by proximity to them. The bill, which President Biden signed in November, includes a total of $3.5 billion for cleanup at such hazardous contamination sites.

Where are the sites? Unfunded Superfund sites exist in 17 states and Puerto Rico and span nearly all geographic regions of the country, from a former ore mine in Cape Rosier, Maine, to a one-time industrial site in Miami-Dade County, Fla.

Beneficiaries of the first round of cleanup funding include the former site of American Creosote Works in Pensacola, Fla., where chemicals used to treat telephone poles contaminated soil and groundwater in the area.

Funds will also go to the former site of the Roebling Steel Company in Florence Township, N.J., adjacent to the Delaware River, where sections of the Golden Gate Bridge were manufactured. Waste disposal contaminated local soil, sediment and groundwater with substances ranging from arsenic, lead and copper to exposed asbestos.

Read more about the announcement here.

Interior clears wind farms off NY, NJ coasts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bBrY1_0dQ2Kcxh00

The Biden administration on Thursday announced it has determined wind farms offshore New Jersey and New York would not pose a major disruption to the local environment, clearing a key hurdle for lease sales in the region.

In a statement, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced it has issued a finding of no significant impact for leasing nearly 800,000 acres in the New York Bight. The bight encompasses an area between Cape May in New Jersey and Montauk Point in Long Island.

“The completion of this Environmental Assessment is an important step forward in advancing the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of increasing renewable energy development on federal lands and waters,” BOEM Director Amanda Lefton said in a statement. “BOEM is focused on ensuring that any development in the New York Bight is done responsibly and in a way that avoids or minimizes impacts to the ocean and other ocean users in the region.”

So what’s that mean? The BOEM assessment projected any effects on recreational and commercial fishing in the area would “range from negligible to minor.” It projected similarly minimal effects on fish, sea turtle and marine mammal habitats. Potential projects would also have little to no impact on public health or safety, according to BOEM, and the bureau found no indication that installations would violate any local, federal or tribal laws governing use of the area.

The bureau first announced the New York Bight environmental assessment in March and published a draft environmental assessment in August followed by two public, virtual meetings with stakeholders the same month.

Read more about the approval here.

Scientists warn Antarctic glacier could collapse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PGGQl_0dQ2Kcxh00

Scientists are warning an Antarctic glacier could collapse and cause sea levels to raise at least a foot in the next decade.

The scientists said Monday at the American Geophysical Union the Thwaites glacier, which is the size of Florida, could collapse in the next three to five years.

The ice shelf holding the glacier in place is quickly developing cracks due to the warm water hitting it, according to the scientists.

"There's going to be a dramatic change in the front of the glacier probably within less than a decade," Ted Scambos, a senior research scientist at the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences, said.

"It’s doubled its outflow speed within the last 30 years, and the glacier in its entirety holds enough water to raise sea level by over 2 feet. And it could lead to even more sea-level rise, up to 10 feet, if it draws the surrounding glaciers with it,” he added.

He said the collapse of the glacier could harm glaciers nearby due to its size and cause them to fall as well.

The warning from scientists comes after a hole two-thirds the size of Manhattan was found in Thwaites glacier.

Read more about the report here.

WHAT WE'RE READING

And finally, something offbeat and off-beat: At least some things are the same this holiday season.

That’s it for today, thanks for reading. Check out The Hill’s energy & environment page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you Monday.

Comments / 1

Related
eenews.net

Q&A: Steven Chu on DOE, grid troubles and Biden’s ‘bind’

Steven Chu hasn’t been Energy secretary for more than eight years, but the Nobel Prize-winning scientist is still weighing in on where the energy transition is headed, and where he thinks it should go. Nuclear should be in the power mix, hydrogen isn’t currently a clean fuel and a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Sharks in the Thames and renewable energy records: Ten positive environment stories from 2021

From the accelerating extinction of species worldwide to wildfires in Siberia and record-breaking floods in China and Italy,  the slew of environmental disasters over the last year have been impossible to ignore.While Cop26 was able to go ahead in 2021 after being postponed due to the pandemic, the watered-down wording of the final agreement attracted criticism. The Glasgow pact only just kept the 1.5C goal alive – and that could unravel if countries don’t stick to their commitments and present more ambitious plans in future.But even in 2021, some positive environment stories emerged as ‘lost’ species were rediscovered, rewilding projects...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marcellusdrilling.com

NJ Gov Murphy Seeks to Ban NatGas for Heat, Appliances Statewide

New Jersey is a huge and important market for Marcellus Shale gas. NJ’s far-left Governor, Phil Murphy, recently won reelection to his job by 84,286 votes, about 3% of all votes cast. In other words, Murphy doesn’t have any kind of mandate to continue his socialist policies. Yet he’s now doubling down. Murphy is attempting to ban the use of natural gas for heating, stoves, etc. across the entire state! It’s completely bonkers and insane. Some 75% of the homes and businesses heat with natural gas.
MARCELLUS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
Benzinga

New Ally in Climate Change Battle: Digital Natural Gas

New Digital Natural Gas and methane contracts enable producers to differentiate low-methane production. Methane emissions trap more than 80 times as much heat as carbon dioxide during the first 20 years in the atmosphere and account for about 15% of greenhouse gas emissions. As the world accelerates efforts to cut...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superfund#Renewable Energy#Commercial Fishing#Energy Market#Twitter#American Creosote Works#Interior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
Great Lakes Now

EPA releases $1B to clean up toxic waste sites in 24 states

Nearly 50 toxic waste sites around the U.S. will be cleaned up, and ongoing work at dozens of others will get a funding boost, as federal environmental officials announced Friday a $1 billion infusion to the Superfund program. The money comes from the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe...
ENVIRONMENT
bridgemi.com

$1B windfall fuels toxic cleanup of Great Lakes, but uphill battle looms

Bruce Yinger barely recognizes today’s Detroit River, its aquamarine depths teeming with perch, walleye and bass, as the lifeless waterway that carried the “dirty dishwater” of his youth. Back then, anglers like Yinger, a Wyandotte resident and member of the Downriver Bass Association, knew they should head...
WYANDOTTE, MI
Grand Island Independent

EPA announces York’s Superfund contamination site project will receive special funding

YORK – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced a $1 billion investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to initiate clean up and clearing of the backlog of 49 previously unfunded Superfund sites, including the PCE Southeast Contamination Superfund Site in York. Until this investment, many of these were part of a backlog of hazardous waste sites waiting for funding.
YORK, NE
Deseret News

EPA targets arsenic, old lead cleanup using infrastructure funds at Utah mining site

The Environmental Protection Agency has targeted a smelter site in Utah for cleanup using money from the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill. The funds will be used to remove about 70,000 tons of lead and arsenic contaminated surface and subsurface soils from old mining operations at the Waterman Smelter area of the Jacobs Smelter Superfund Site in Stockton, about 38 miles southwest of Salt Lake City.
UTAH STATE
Reporter

Local officials react to federal funds for EPA Superfund cleanup

LANSDALE — Local officials are reacting to the news of funds from the federal Environmental Protection Agency for cleanup of a Superfund site in Lansdale. The EPA announced Friday that $3.6 million will be used for cleanup at a site in Lansdale, part of a $1 billion allocation from a recent federal infrastructure bill for Superfund cleanup nationwide.
LANSDALE, PA
The Hill

The Hill

419K+
Followers
50K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy