Newsom boosts efforts to combat smash-and-grabs

By Associated Press
FOX 5 San Diego
 5 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will seek more than $300 million in state funding over three years to boost law enforcement efforts to combat retail theft.

The state has been stung by recent headline-grabbing smash-and-grab robberies. Newsom on Friday proposed giving $255 million in grants to local law enforcement agencies over three years to put more police at stores and deter organized retail crime.

Another $30 million over three years would go to county prosecutors for prosecution of retail and auto theft-related crimes.

Retailers elsewhere in the U.S. in cities including Chicago and Minneapolis have also been hit recently with large-scale thefts.

