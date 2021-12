When we did our 2020 ska recap, I said that 2021 seemed poised to be an even bigger year for ska than 2020 was, and wow did that turn out to be an understatement. This year gave us three great new books on ska, comebacks from several major ska bands, and a vastly increased interest in ska's newer generation. Jeff Rosenstock's return to ska left a big impact, and We Are The Union released perhaps the most significant American ska album since the third wave died down. Whether you call it New Tone or fourth wave or whatever, ska is alive and well and moving forward. It's not a nostalgia thing, it's not back from the dead. It's timeless, still-relevant music, and it had a fantastic year.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO