Rumors regarding Warner Bros. upcoming The Batman movie have been swarming for some time, particularly about Eternals star Barry Keoghan and his role in the film. It was confirmed in August of last year that the Dunkirk star would appear in the movie but the studio has remained tight lipped on it all. Now an official "2022 Movie Preview" for Warner Bros. UK has further confirmed his involvement, highlighting Keoghan as being part of the cast of the DC Film in their list of features set to be released next year. ComicBook.com has reached out to Warner Bros. Pictures for clarification on his listing in the cast but have not heard back as of this writing.

