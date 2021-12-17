How We Process Under Pressure: Stress, Perception and Cognition

Post-traumatic stress disorder can develop in adults after surviving a variety of events such as childhood abuse, domestic violence, combat, natural disaster, and sexual assault. PTSD can happen to anyone. According to the National Center for PTSD, about six out of every 10 men and five out of every 10 women experience at least one type of trauma in their lifetime. During the last couple of years, much more attention has been given to this diagnosis and people are feeling less shame about asking for help to manage symptoms. Commonly reported symptoms of PTSD include flashbacks, nightmares, extreme anxiety, suicidal tendencies, distrust in others, and a disruption in daily functioning. It is a mental health condition that wreaks havoc on many people’s ability to have healthy relationships and good self-care.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO