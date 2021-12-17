ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alejandra Alonso Rojas Pre-Fall 2022

By Emily Mercer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor pre-fall, designer Alejandra Alonso Rojas was inspired by the long, blue sky days into pink-toned sunsets of summer, with cooler nights spent between the city and beach. She translated this into a tight, 18-look collection with a calming palette, versatile garments and artisanal techniques. Beyond the handcraft and attention to...

Vince Pre-Fall 2022

Color done the Vince way translates to subtle pops on separates anchored with a companion piece in a neutral tone. It’s a house code that Vince creative director Caroline Belhumeur has evolved over the past few seasons. Pre-fall sees Belhumeur continuing this narrative, using the colors of Niki de Saint Phalle — a French-American sculptor, painter, filmmaker — as a starting point. “It’s so colorful, joyful and celebratory,” she said of de Saint Phalle’s work.
Badgley Mischka Pre-Fall 2022

Mark Badgley and James Mischka both consider California their home base: they each have family there, and decided to mine something close to home for inspiration. “When we started working on this collection, we were thinking of [the] late ’70s when our families moved to the West Coast.” The nostalgic feeling gave way to a saturated, yet warmer color palette — teal, caramel, berry, blush and terra-cotta — on a classic array of dressed-up polished pieces.
Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2022

Philipp Plein is having a lot of fun with women’s wear, a burgeoning segment for his brand. For his pre-fall collection, the designer offered his usual razzmatazz, full of vivid colors, rhinestones and sequins, applied to everything from mini frocks to loose sweats for a clientele, which is not as young as one would imagine.
Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2022

“I make things I want,” Lotan said bluntly of her designs. And pre-fall is a conversation about how she’d wardrobe herself on a weekend in the country versus a work week in New York’s TriBeCa. She introduces a men’s collection, too, with looks that compliment her women — he’s definitely her boyfriend — and since Lotan has always borrowed from the boys in term of design and shapes, the new collection makes sense as her next chapter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwd
BALMAIN Pre-Fall 2022 Collection

Designer Olivier Rousteing presented BALMAIN Pre-Fall 2022 Menswear Collection with a futuristic lookbook. The designer went both back to time and forward, to tie together different strands of Balmain’s designs. Rousteing’s collection is inspired by a world which is changing every minute, one minute’s relevant is next minute’s vintage. He also took the inspiration for grunge looks from his earliest days of working with KCD’s Ed Filipowski.
Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

“Days are longer. The sun is warmer. And the Oscar de la Renta pre-fall 2022 collection reflects the joyful promise of summer,” read collection notes from Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim’s latest collection for the brand. Like spring, color and optimism shone through from day to evening, as did the garments’ playful feel.
Lafayette 148 Pre-Fall 2022

“In the past we had gotten much more into a transitional buy now, wear now, but we wanted to go more with the luxury cadence and have a true pre-collection,” Lafayette 148’s Emily Smith explained during the brand’s pre-fall collection appointment. As the brand’s ready-to-wear and accessories continue to evolve with luxe, modernist appeal under the creative direction of Smith, so, too, do its look book imagery and collection positioning.
Silvia Tcherassi Pre-Fall 2022

Looking at Silvia Tcherassi’s designs, it’s hard to not confuse them with actual art — after all, the Colombia native got her start as an interior designer before transitioning into fashion. And even though fashion and art go hand-in-hand, each season the Tcherassi line continues to evolve, offering a mix-and-match of timeless fashion pieces with a focus on prints, details and shapes.
Dior Women’s Pre-Fall 2022

As a formative experience for a creative director at a heritage house, having to wear a school uniform seems like valuable training: It’s about learning firsthand how to be creative within a framework. Growing up in Rome during the tumultuous and violent Years of Lead, Maria Grazia Chiuri was...
Balmain Pre-Fall 2022 Is "Kurt Cobain-Meets-Marie-Antoinette"

“As I wrap up my first decade at Balmain, there’s been a lot of talk about turning pages, closing chapters and opening new books,” says Balmain’s Creative Director Olivier Rousteing as he introduces his latest collection for Pre-Fall 2022. Never falling short of delivering sartorial statements, the French designer has pulled out all the stops to reinvent Balmain’s menswear offering this season, tapping into what he calls a “Kurt Cobain-meets-Marie-Antoinette” aesthetic — and it’s duly paid off.
Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Softness and structure. Aspirational escapism and reality. A sense of discovery and signature femininity. Ulla Johnson’s pre-fall collection had it all. “We did the shoot in Santa Fe — I was inspired by [Georgia] O’Keeffe’s landscape paintings going into this collection. The way she used these stark whites, the shadows, the architectural shapes and soft, blurred edges. We were playing a lot between the idea of softness and structure, so within all of the groups you’ll see places where we have restrained trapunto and gathering, parts of the body defined and then soft volumes. We also played a lot between different prints,” Johnson explained during a showroom walk-through. “This idea of shadows and light, transparency and opacity. We played with classical, eye-catching black, white and red. It was the jumping-off point this season.”
Staud Pre-Fall 2022

“One of my favorite things about Saint Tropez is you can literally wear whatever, wherever,” designer Sarah Staudinger said of her destination-inspired pre-fall collection. Designing, styling and shooting the collection with versatile, day-to-night wardrobing was a key point of the collection. She did so by offering a mix of...
Diesel Pre-Fall 2022

Since taking the creative helm of Diesel last year, Glenn Martens has successfully refocused the brand on its core values, bringing back the cool factor of the denim specialist. The pre-fall collection was no exception, with the Belgian designer continuing to inject frisky energy in a range that celebrated the...
Max Mara Pre-Fall 2022

“What’s not to love about a woman who’s intelligent and smart?” said Max Mara’s creative director Ian Griffiths at the brand’s Milan showroom. In front of him, the label’s seasonal moodboard, where images of Fran Lebowitz were pinned next to those of Patti Smith.
N.Hoolywood Debuts Pre-Fall Range

Click here to read the full article. N.Hoolywood founder and creative director Daisuke Obana began his fashion career as a buyer and manager for a vintage clothing store in Tokyo before launching his own company in 2000. His collections draw upon elements of classic military, American vintage sportswear and traditional Japanese craftsmanship with softly structured silhouettes rendered in technical materials and graphic tones, showcasing the label’s directional approach to streetwear. As with most, the ongoing global pandemic has hindered the way most brands showcase their collections, and this is no exception for Obana. His shows in New York were always one...
Jonathan Simkhai Pre-Fall 2022

Last season, designer Jonathan Simkhai noted that he thrives on juxtapositions and dichotomies. For pre-fall, he further explored the ideas of balancing natural elements with sophisticated, soft styles. “I feel like having something earthy that grounds it and has a feel that’s natural. In L.A., we’re so surrounded by the...
LoveShackFancy Pre-Fall 2022

“I always say your dress is your best dancing partner,” LoveShackFancy’s Rebecca Hessel Cohen said during a preview of her pre-fall collection. “The collection is super fun, energetic, feel-good summer and beyond. We wanted to take our girls — everyone’s going out to clubs and parties and wants to get dressed up again….Every season, especially summer which is our core and heart of the brand, it’s a bit more is more is more.”
Louis Vuitton Presents Virgil Abloh's Final Pre-Fall 2022 Collection

Louis Vuitton has unveiled one of Virgil Abloh‘s final collections for the house. “Completed and photographed” before the designer’s death on November 28, the Pre-Fall 2022 range arrives just ahead of the Fall 2022 collection, which will be shown at Paris Fashion Week Men’s in January. According to WWD, that would be the official last show by Abloh as the designs were 95% complete by the time he died.
Givenchy Pre-Fall 2022 Is a Matthew Williams Classic

The designer continues to abide by his signature look with the latest chapter of his tenure at Givenchy, a Pre-Fall 2022 collection. The transitional range offers a pared-down version of the garments Williams offered for Spring/Summer 2022. Sharp tailoring is contrasted with relaxed, sportswear-imbued silhouettes rendered in premium fabrics. And...
Helmut Lang Pre-Fall 2022 Collection Goes Back to Basics

For its Pre-Fall 2022 collection, Helmut Lang has continued on the trend of minimalism, going back to the brand’s most classic pieces. The collection emphasizes matching top and bottom apparel including a short and shirt combination that features Helmut Lang’s subtle, zipper accents on the shoulder and pants pockets. The ensemble is also available in a more formal selection of a blazer and trousers. In line with the matching shirt and shorts set, the collection also includes an emerald green terry-cloth polo and shirt combo for those looking to prioritize comfort in their everyday wear.
