Alejandra Alonso Rojas Pre-Fall 2022

Softness and structure. Aspirational escapism and reality. A sense of discovery and signature femininity. Ulla Johnson’s pre-fall collection had it all. “We did the shoot in Santa Fe — I was inspired by [Georgia] O’Keeffe’s landscape paintings going into this collection. The way she used these stark whites, the shadows, the architectural shapes and soft, blurred edges. We were playing a lot between the idea of softness and structure, so within all of the groups you’ll see places where we have restrained trapunto and gathering, parts of the body defined and then soft volumes. We also played a lot between different prints,” Johnson explained during a showroom walk-through. “This idea of shadows and light, transparency and opacity. We played with classical, eye-catching black, white and red. It was the jumping-off point this season.”

