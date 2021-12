MADISON, WI (WSAU) The Wisconsin Badger men’s basketball team will play on Thursday night, announcing that George Mason University will replace Morgan State on the schedule. Morgan State had to opt-out after a COVID-19 outbreak in the program. The Patriots were also looking for a replacement opponent after Coppin State had to back out of a scheduled game between the schools as well.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO