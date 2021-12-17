ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Marvel Announces New Han Solo & Chewbacca Comic Book Series

SuperHeroHype
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Announces New Han Solo & Chewbacca Comic Book. Star Wars fans, because next year will bring new adventures starring everyone’s favorite scoundrel-and-wookiee combo. Starting in March 2022, Marvel will launch Han Solo & Chewbacca, a new monthly comic that fills in some of the gaps in the pair’s...

www.superherohype.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

People Are Sounding Off to Marvel Changing Punisher Logo in New Comic Series

Marvel Comics is changing the skull logo for their popular character, The Punisher, and it has left some fans divided on their choice. According to comicbook.com, the new logo was rolled out in a teaser panel revealed by Marvel on Monday after it was announced that they would be publishing a brand new Punisher comic series in 2022 written by Jason Aaron and with the art team of Jesus Saiz and Paul Azaceta.
COMICS
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

CAPTAIN CARTER Comic Book Series Launches Next March And Gives Peggy Carter A Cool New Costume

What If...? introduced us to a Peggy Carter Variant who took the Super Soldier Serum in place of Steve Rogers. Now, another version of that character is coming to the Marvel Universe in the pages of Captain Carter #1 next March from the creative team of Jamie McKelvie (Young Avengers) and artist Marika Cresta (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra). McKelvie has also redesigned Carter's costume.
ENTERTAINMENT
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

MARAUDERS: Marvel Comics Announces New Creative Team And Roster For Captain Pryde's Sea-Faring Group

Destiny of X, dubbed the "Second Age of Krakoa," is on the horizon. Promising to reimagine the world of mutants just like House of X and Powers of X did back in 2019 courtesy of writer Jonathan Hickman, the event will include a number of new X-Men titles such as Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck’s Immortal X-Men, and exciting creative team changes for continuing hit titles such as Marauders!
COMICS
IGN

The Best Comic Book TV Series of 2021 Winner

Pop culture has become dominated by comic book adaptations - and for good reason. They bring the costumed heroes and villains of the page to life in thrilling, serialized fashion. Comic book shows have proven to be some of the best on TV, and they've become a genre all their...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Guggenheim
IGN

Matt Shakman Reacts to WandaVision Winning IGN's Comic Book TV Series of the Year

The comic book TV landscape changed in 2021 when Disney+ launched the small-screen MCU series WandaVision, establishing a new and instant foothold on the small screen for the beloved heroes of the Marvel Universe. And WandaVision has now won IGN's Comic Book TV Series of the Year 2021 award! Series director Matt Shakman delivered an acceptance speech for the award on behalf of the show's cast and creators, and you can watch that right here! WandaVision wasn't originally intended to be the MCU's first Disney+ series out of the gate, but it couldn't have worked out better for Marvel Studios, to have this gem officially open Phase 4. With 2020 circumstances forcing a reshuffling of content, fans were hit with one of the MCU's weirdest and most daring stories to date, featuring two characters many struggled to care about due to them both only having appeared in fairly crowded movies. But WandaVision was an extraordinary delight, satisfying comic fans, MCU stans, and many who'd never even seen a lick of this universe. The show's loving homage to TV history, and sitcom eras of the past, drew in loads of casuals curious to see what all the hype was about, while its weekly release schedule helped to keep the series in perpetual conversation. Watch the video for Matt Shakman's full acceptance speech.
TV SERIES
dorksideoftheforce.com

This Week In Star Wars reveals new Han and Chewie comic and more

This week’s festive installment of This Week In Star Wars piled on the reveals – from a brand-new comic series to a chilling book cover and more. It also recapped some news from earlier this week, including the announcement of Star Wars: Eclipse and Return of the Jedi‘s induction into the National Film Registry.
COMICS
Union-Recorder

COMIC BOOKS: Immortal Hulk

Writer Al Ewing and artist Joe Bennett wrap their run of "The Immortal Hulk" with "Of Hell and Death." Together, the creative team ends what they started more than four years ago. Themes referenced in the first issue of "The Immortal Hulk" have been explored and comes to a satisfying though disturbing conclusion.
COMICS
SuperHeroHype

Marvel Sets a February Release Date For Eternals on Blu-ray

Marvel Sets a February Release Date For Eternals on Blu-ray Audiences may be split on Eternals, but no Marvel fan’s Blu-ray shelf will be complete without adding Chloe Zhao’s epic Phase Four entry to their collection. Luckily, the movie’s physical release is coming soon. Marvel has announced that Eternals will hit 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 15, 2022.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Comic Book Series#Han Solo Chewbacca#A New Hope#The Death Star
SuperHeroHype

New Doctor Strange Movie Figures Reveal America Chavez and Rintrah

New Doctor Strange Movie Figures Reveal America Chavez and Rintrah. Well, it seems a few surprises from Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness aren’t considered overly spoilery by Hasbro or Disney. The first Marvel Legends wave of figures just went up for preorder at every major online retailer. (Entertainment Earth, with whom we have an affiliate partnership, has a case of eight, featuring an extra Doctor Strange, for $183.99. Superhero Hype earns fees from purchases made through site links.) And with them comes our first official look at America Chavez and Rintrah, two new-to-the-MCU characters. As well as Mordo’s new look, and at long last a Wong figure.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit #1

Kamala Khan returns this Wednesday as Marvel Comics releases Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit #1; check out the official preview here…. MS. MARVEL RETURNS IN A NEW STORY FROM BEST-SELLING AUTHOR SAMIRA AHMED! While on a break visiting her cousin in Chicago, Kamala Khan stumbles upon a robbery at a university physics lab . . . and maybe sets off an explosion of interdimensional proportions in the process. Still, nothing she can’t handle. Or so she thinks, until she gets home and finds her whole world turned upside down . . .and into a Bollywood set?! Why is everyone she knows singing, and how can she make it stop?
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy