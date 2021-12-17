Comfort Cares gives foster children 'comfort cases'

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One Christmas gift will keep on giving. It’s the sound of the holidays at a local hearing center as recipients were being given free hearing aids.
This hearing aid is a Christmas miracle for Donna Payne, who does in-home support services for the elderly.
“It’s going to be life changing for me,” she said.
Donna’s hearing was impacted after years of factory work, so much so, she struggled when her grandson Elijah, 19, was battling brain cancer.
“I could not hear him at the end. I could not hear him talk. I could not hear his sounds,” she said as she...
