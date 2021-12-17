Comfort Cares gives foster children 'comfort cases'

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The holidays usually focus on spending time with loved ones -- but for kids in foster care, they can be an especially difficult ordeal. To help bring some joy to these children, TFI is hosting a Giving Tree that enables the community to donate presents to the 2,500 Texan children in the foster care system. Many of those children are located in and around the Wichita Falls area, separated from loved ones and everything they know during the Christmas season.

