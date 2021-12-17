ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount+’s Halo Series Takes Place in Its Own Timeline

SuperHeroHype
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount+’s Halo Series Takes Place in Its Own Timeline. Anticipation for Paramount+’s Halo series reached a fever pitch this month after the first trailer premiered during The Game Awards. However, there’s been some mystery as to when the series takes place in the original video games’ timeline. Various spinoffs and tie-ins...

www.superherohype.com

IndieWire

It’s a Resurrection: ‘Matrix’ Will Add to the Box Office Boom ‘Spider-Man’ Began

After four days of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony), December domestic grosses have unexpectedly done only 4 percent less than the same first 20 days in 2019. And to put the huge increase in comparison, before this weekend the total gross stood at less than half. Of course, the good news is a result of the just-under-$300-million total for the latest Marvel sequel. The early result of “No Way Home” alone is 63 percent of the month’s take so far. All of a sudden, this Christmas looks like it could be closer to normal than anyone expected. Our December preview suggested...
IGN

Netflix's The Witcher Timeline

Netflix is dropping season 2 of The Witcher this month so now's the time to brush up on Geralt of Rivia and his adventures across the Northern Kingdoms. With tricky timeline very much NOT in chronological order, season 1 can use some unpacking. Plus, with the animated prequel Nightmare of the Wolf exploring the origins of the mentor to the White Wolf himself, Vessemir at Caer Morhen, there's plenty to catch up on. Here is everything you need to know about The Witcher Timeline. Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, the Butcher of Blaviken, is on his way to find his destiny, Princess Ciri of Cintra. Along the way he gets into violent and sometimes downright sexy adventures with the likes of the mage Yennefer, the jolly bard for a hype man in Jaskier who penned the certified bop, Toss a Coin to Your Witcher and a kikimora, a djinn, a stryzga, a dragon a hedgehog knight and every other kind of folkloric monster you can think of. Where will The Witcher go in season 2 though? Only Netflix knows for sure! For more spooky chronologically confusing timelines, check out the Paranormal Activity Timeline - https://youtu.be/Sa0mTZOp60M And for everything else, subscribe to IGN wherever you like the watch!
flickeringmyth.com

Live-action Halo TV series gets a poster from Paramount+

Following on from the release of the first trailer during The Game Awards this week, Paramount+ has now shared a poster for its upcoming live-action TV adaptation of the iconic Xbox video game series Halo which teases Pablo Schreiber’s Master Chief; take a look here…. Halo follows an epic...
hypebeast.com

'Halo' Live-Action Series Finally Drops Its First Trailer

After massive anticipation from fans of the franchise, the Halo live-action series over on Paramount+ has finally unveiled its first trailer. Featured above, the fresh footage offers fans a glimpse at Master Chief in his signature Mjolnir armor as well as his fellow Spartan colleagues in a futuristic sci-fi world, riding into battle on their Pelican dropships. The whole clip runs under the narration of Dr. Halsey, who recognizes John-117’s specialness and ability to bring hope to humanity in the face of darkness.
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
orcasound.com

PARAMOUNT+ DEBUTS “HALO” FIRST-LOOK TRAILER

During the eighth Annual Game Awards livestream today, Paramount+ revealed the first look trailer for HALO, the service’s highly anticipated upcoming original series based on the iconic Xbox franchise. HALO will launch on Paramount+ in the U.S. and in all international markets where the streaming service will be available in 2022.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Halo TV series gets its first ever trailer at The Game Awards 2021

After over half a decade of development hell, it seems the long-anticipated Halo TV series is finally on the right track. Master Chief’s transition to television has been a sore subject for Halo fans over the last few years. Originally intended to launch back in 2015 with Steven Spielberg attached to the project as a producer, the show has seen no fewer than three major delays, two showrunner exits and even a change in network. A cancellation announcement delivered at any point over the last five years likely wouldn’t have come as a shock to anyone.
splashreport.com

Behold, Our First Look At HALO THE SERIES Coming To Paramount+

In what should be an exciting announcement, Paramount+ has just revealed the first look at Halo The Series. While they’ve attached no specific date to its release, the series will debut in 2022. We get a lot of peeks at things to come, but the trailer is by all means a “first look.” There’s not one action shot, and it’s mostly a woman’s voice, who I assume is Master Chief’s mother. But, time will tell if that’s some kind of link between her relationship, and Cortana’s relationship with Master Chief. However, all is not bad, because we get the iconic shot that’s really all the fans need (for now). Have a look, and stay tuned for more news on Halo The Series.
imdb.com

Halo Trailer: The Legendary Video Game Is Now A Paramount+ Series

He's not finishing the fight ... this time, it's only just beginning. Thanks to the Paramount+ "Halo" streaming series, everybody's favorite futuristic super-soldier is officially making the jump from video games (and a frankly absurd amount of extensive lore in various books and graphic novels) to live-action. Microsoft, Bungie, and eventually 343 Industries' incredibly popular "Halo" series revolutionized the gaming industry with 2001's "Combat Evolved," and continued to up the ante with each subsequent installment.
thestreamable.com

Can ‘Halo’ Be Paramount+’s ‘The Mandalorian’?

That’s the line the new trailer for Paramount+’s “Halo” series end on. A full series involving one of the biggest names in gaming since Mario? That’s a pretty potent formula to work with, all right. It’s enough to make some wonder if this could ultimately give Paramount+ the same boost that “The Mandalorian.” gave Disney+. It’s entirely possible, but first, we have to inspect a few key factors.
Deadline

‘Halo’: Paramount+ Touts A “New Beginning” In Trailer For Video Game Series Starring Pablo Schreiber

Paramount+ has dropped a new look at its upcoming Halo series, starring Pablo Schreiber. Featuring Schreiber as the video game’s main protagonist Master Chief, Paramount+’s upcoming series dramatizes an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant while weaving deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

HALO: Pablo Schreiber Suits Up As Live-Action Master Chief In New Still From Paramount+ Series

The live-action Halo TV series has been a long time coming. Originally in the works for Showtime, the series is now heading to Paramount+ with Pablo Schreiber (Orange is the New Black) in the lead role as Master Chief. Doing the hit Xbox series justice won't be easy, but this newly revealed still - ahead of the first trailer later tonight - bodes well for the show remaining faithful to the games.
pcinvasion.com

The Halo TV series receives its first full-length trailer

I’m actually a little stunned over the amount of video game-related content Paramount is churning out for viewers to enjoy. The first is a Sonic the Hedgehog film adaptation, with the sequel on the way, and the second is a new live-action Halo TV series. Okay, maybe two video game adaptations aren’t too crazy, but I still think it’s funny that Paramount has carved a niche for itself as a live-action adaptation curator. The Halo TV series, and Sonic, got its first trailer last night during The Game Awards.
vitalthrills.com

Big Nate Animated Series Coming to Paramount+

The misadventures of Big Nate are coming to Paramount+. The all-new animated series from Nickelodeon Animation Studio is based on the best-selling children’s books and comic strip written and drawn by acclaimed author and cartoonist Lincoln Peirce. Set to debut early next year on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin...
SVG

Halo Infinite Easter Egg Roasts Its Own Developers

After some time with the "Halo Infinite" campaign, fans have found numerous easter eggs across Zeta Halo, including some Grunts talking smack about 343 Industries developers. Throughout the new open-world sections, there are a number activities that Master Chief can partake in, like destroying Banished propaganda towers. These towers pump out audio from one of the Banished grunts, usually trying to either motivate the Banished or demoralize the human forces.
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

HALO: Everyone Is Counting On Master Chief On The First Official Poster For The Paramount+ Series

Following yesterday's trailer launch, Paramount+ has now shared the first official poster for the long-awaited Halo live-action television series, giving us another look at Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber). While the poster doesn't reveal much, it's actually quite notable as it depicts Master Chief holding his helmet, which could seemingly suggest...
Den of Geek

How Halo Infinite Became the Franchise’s Own Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Even though it’s technically a sequel to 2015’s Halo 5: Guardians, Halo Infinite‘s mission was not so much to continue the story of the Reclaimer Saga and all the Cortana and Forerunner baggage that comes with it. Yes, there’s still a bit of that throughout Halo Infinite’s 10-15 hour story campaign, but the game’s main concern, as Master Chief crash lands on yet another mysterious Halo ring, is to recapture the magic of 2001.
Variety

Twitter Enchanted Over ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 and ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Teaser

The much-anticipated second-season debut of “The Witcher” landed at the top of Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. The Netflix series had been long delayed as a result of COVID, but eight fresh episodes finally dropped on Friday, to the joy of fantasy fans everywhere. The fact that showrunner Lauren Schmidt answered fan questions on Twitter only helped bolster the conversation, helping viewers better understand the characters played by Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and more. SO much to discuss, and yes, we'll do it here too! Let's have real conversations about what happened...
tvseriesfinale.com

Halo: Paramount+ Releases Trailer and Poster for Drama Series Based on Xbox Franchise (Watch)

Halo is coming to Paramount+ and the streaming service has released a new trailer and poster for the sci-fi drama which is based on the popular Xbox video game franchise. Starring Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Charlie Murphy, Jen Taylor, Shabana Azmi, Bokeem Woodbine, Kate Kennedy, Natasha Culzac, and Bentley Calu, the series arrives at some point in early 2022.
rockpapershotgun.com

Halo Infinite's best level is its most stupid level

Let me slap you with the caveat up front. Halo Infinite's best place is its open world, through which you can swing like a honking metal Tarzan and do sweet Warthog jumps from cliffs. But its best level, the most satisfying A-to-B gun boulevard, comes late in the campaign (spoilers ahead). The House Of Reckoning is a series of rooms where contrived artificial battlefields have been constructed inside an alien fortress. They are abstractly human structures surrounded by sand, as if your extraterrestrial enemies have been playing house but believe a homo sapiens' house looked exactly like a chunk of Normandy beach circa 1944. The narrative reasoning behind this level is absurd. But the fights that occur within are excellent.
