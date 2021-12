While battling a COVID-19 outbreak that benched several starters, the Browns will host the Raiders for a rescheduled matchup on Monday night. Although the matchup was initially scheduled as the league’s first Saturday game of the season, the NFL announced Friday that it was one of several matchups that were postponed over the weekend. The Browns (7-6) will host the battle against the Raiders (6-7) as they fight to stay in the AFC playoff race.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO