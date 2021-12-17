ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Elijah Mitchell Will Not Play Against the Falcons

By Grant Cohn
All49ers
All49ers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dCV2y_0dQ2GmMR00

The 49ers won't have their starting running back for the second week in a row.

Elijah Mitchell will miss the game with a concussion and a knee injury, both of which he suffered two weeks ago when the 49ers lost to the Seahawks. He hasn't practiced since that game.

"I think he might be getting cleared (from the concussion protocol) later today," head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday. "It's just the pain tolerance with the knee. We thought it would go down faster, and it hasn't as quickly as we thought it would."

Shanahan said he's not optimistic Mitchell will play next Thursday against the Titans, but he's hopeful.

Mitchell was knocked out temporarily in Seattle. The NFL's independent sideline doctors checked him for a concussion, but he passed the tests, returned to the game and finished it. Then he felt concussions symptons later that night.

The 49ers played without Mitchell last week and beat the Bengals. His replacement, Jeff Wilson Jr., ran hard and averaged a respectable 4.3 yards per carry.

But he ran the ball only 13 times. So the 49ers had to drop back Jimmy Garoppolo 46 times, and he got sacked five times and nearly threw the game-losing pick-six, but Bengals safety Jesse Bates dropped what would have been the easiest interception of his career.

The 49ers are at their best when Garoppolo hands off twice as much as he throws, and that run-pass ratio is difficult to achieve without Mitchell.

Which means Garoppolo will have to lead the 49ers to victory this week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

49ers Get Encouraging Injury News On RB Elijah Mitchell

The San Francisco 49ers have been without rookie running back Elijah Mitchell for the last few weeks due to injuries, including a concussion. But the team got an encouraging update on their rising star today. According to 49ers insider Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Mitchell is finally out of the...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Make Decision On RB Elijah Mitchell For Thursday

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the hottest teams in the NFL heading into Week 16, thanks in large part to a dynamic running game. However, Kyle Shanhan will still be without one of his top ballcarriers for a Thursday game against the Tennessee Titans. According to ESPN’s Adam...
NFL
Vacaville Reporter

NFC playoff picture: How 49ers, Elijah Mitchell look with Tuesday games on tap

SANTA CLARA — This afternoon’s NFL doubleheader features a quartet of NFC playoff contenders, though no outcome will move the 49ers from their current No. 6 seeding among the seven-team field. The Los Angeles Rams (9-4) host the Seattle Seahawks (5-8) at 4 p.m., which is also when...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Mercury News

49ers injury report at Titans: Elijah Mitchell’s knee apparently not ready yet

NASHVILLE— Running back Elijah Mitchell’s improved knee issue had the 49ers hoping he could be a game-day decision Thursday night at the Titans. Instead, they decided Wednesday to rule out Mitchell, their rushing leader, for his third consecutive game. Also out are linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin) and defensive...
NFL
Sporting News

Is Elijah Mitchell playing on Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for 49ers-Titans Week 16 Thursday Night Football

Elijah Mitchell has missed several games this year, including the past two, and his status is up in the air for the 49ers' Week 16 matchup against Tennessee. He will likely be "questionable," at best, for the Thursday Night Football showdown, and his availability will have a big effect on fantasy RB rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Knowing the latest injury updates -- and Mitchell's handcuff(s) -- will be key ahead of your first lineup call of the week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Seahawks#Titans#American Football#Bengals
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Horrible Call During Rams-Seahawks Game

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West teams. It was a hard fought game for four quarters – as a good rivalry game should be. However, the Rams started to pull away late and got some help from the officials in doing so.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Chiefs Make Major Roster Decision On TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
NFL
Popculture

Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
613
Followers
867
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 http://www.maven.io

Comments / 0

Community Policy