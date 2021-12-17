Stay Local, Play Local: James Monroe's Highland

December 21, 2021 – As part of a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Successful Communities Collaborative (SSCC) initiative funded by a $2,593.90 grant from the SIUE Meridian Society, equipment that supports the Highland History Digitization project has been delivered to the city’s Louis Latzer Memorial Library. Connie Frey Spurlock,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- A piece of Confederate history was uncovered in Virginia when crews were taking down the pedestal used to support the monument. On Wednesday, a preservation team began to open a 134-year-old time capsule discovered beneath Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue. The time capsule took longer than initially thought to get into. It seems the mortar from the monument covered the box and may have gotten into the seal, making it harder to open all these years later. Eventually the box was successfully opened.
Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 80, Nansemond-Suffolk 75. Peninsula Catholic 104, Norfolk Christian School 24. Virginia Prep Sports 49, Southern Pines O'Neal, N.C. 44. Grayson County vs. Carroll County, ppd. John Champe vs. Gainesville, ccd. Narrows vs. Giles, ppd. Rock Ridge vs. Manassas Park, ppd. to Feb 2nd. Some...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Fluvanna County will not be adding a sixth district. Late Wednesday night, the Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors voted to stay at five districts, which means the board will continue to have five members. The 3-2 vote was in favor of keeping the district...
