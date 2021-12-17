Stay Local, Play Local: James Monroe's Highland

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- A piece of Confederate history was uncovered in Virginia when crews were taking down the pedestal used to support the monument. On Wednesday, a preservation team began to open a 134-year-old time capsule discovered beneath Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue. The time capsule took longer than initially thought to get into. It seems the mortar from the monument covered the box and may have gotten into the seal, making it harder to open all these years later. Eventually the box was successfully opened.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO