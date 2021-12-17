ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC man stole patrol car, injured deputy during chase and crash, sheriff says

By Rodney Overton
 5 days ago

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina sheriff’s office says a man is facing multiple charges after leading officers on a chase in which a deputy was injured when his cruiser was rammed by the suspect in a stolen patrol car.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office says deputies saw an SUV speeding through Taylorsville around 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Taylorsville Police Department began a chase. The chase ended after deputies used “stop sticks” at Antioch Church Road and N.C. 127.

After crashing the car, the suspect got out of the car and came toward the deputy in “a very aggressive manner,” according to a news release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy exited his vehicle and began giving commands for the suspect to stop and get on the ground.

“The suspect did not comply with the deputy’s orders and continued to approach the deputy. The suspect gained access to the deputy’s vehicle and stole it,” the news release said.

“At that point, the deputy discharged his service weapon in an attempt to stop the threat created by the suspect having access to county-issued weapons inside the vehicle,” deputies said in a news release.

The suspect then led officers on another chase to Antioch Baptist Church. In the area of the church, the suspect used the car to ram another deputy’s car. That deputy later collapsed to the ground with a head injury.

Tony Timothy Martin, 35, of Taylorsville was captured trying to flee on foot nearby, officials said.

The wounded officer was later taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that officials do not believe are life-threatening.

Martin was charged with felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle; felony larceny of a motor vehicle; felony assault with deadly weapon on law enforcement officer; felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury; four counts of resist/obstruct/delay; two counts of felony injury to personal property; and numerous traffic offenses.

