Couple returning from lottery-funded Packers game win $30,000 from scratch-off

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A man whose wife won Green Bay Packers tickets from the Wisconsin Lottery said they were on their way home from the game when he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him $30,000.

John Muenzenberger, of La Crosse, Wis., told Wisconsin Lottery officials he and his wife attended the Nov. 28 Green Bay Packers game against the Los Angeles Rams after she was one of 95 players to score tickets from the lottery's Packers Bonus Drawing in March.

Muenzenberger said he and his wife were driving home to La Crosse the next day when they stopped at the Kwik Trip store in Merrill, and he bought a Naughty or Nice Crossword scratch-off ticket.

The ticket turned out to be a $30,000 winner, so the couple took a detour to Madison to collect their latest prize before completing the drive home.

"We like to say they had a nice winning drive across the state," Kailey Bender, the marketing supervisor for the Wisconsin Lottery, told WXOW-TV.