ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Couple returning from lottery-funded Packers game win $30,000 from scratch-off

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p0dHt_0dQ2GP0c00

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A man whose wife won Green Bay Packers tickets from the Wisconsin Lottery said they were on their way home from the game when he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him $30,000.

John Muenzenberger, of La Crosse, Wis., told Wisconsin Lottery officials he and his wife attended the Nov. 28 Green Bay Packers game against the Los Angeles Rams after she was one of 95 players to score tickets from the lottery's Packers Bonus Drawing in March.

Muenzenberger said he and his wife were driving home to La Crosse the next day when they stopped at the Kwik Trip store in Merrill, and he bought a Naughty or Nice Crossword scratch-off ticket.

The ticket turned out to be a $30,000 winner, so the couple took a detour to Madison to collect their latest prize before completing the drive home.

"We like to say they had a nice winning drive across the state," Kailey Bender, the marketing supervisor for the Wisconsin Lottery, told WXOW-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Lottery Announces Four New Scratch-Off Games

Today, the Florida Lottery introduces four new Scratch-Off games offering more than $190 million in cash prizes, just in time for the holidays!. The four new games, PERFECT 10S, LOTERIA™, 2022 TAXES PAID, and WIN IT ALL, range in price from $1 to $5 and feature top prizes of $5,000 to $500,000.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Bay Packers#The Wisconsin Lottery#The Los Angeles Rams#Packers Bonus Drawing#Kwik Trip#Merrill#Wxow Tv
iheart.com

Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $253 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Wednesday (December 1) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $253 million drawing on Monday (November 29) night. The jackpot will now increase to $264 million ($186.7 million cash value) for Wednesday night's drawing. Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed below:
LOTTERY
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
UPI News

Lottery ticket found in laundry turns out to be $387,450 winner

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said a lottery ticket he found while doing his laundry nearly ended up in the trash before he discovered it was a $387,450 winner. Maricus "Bezo" Barnes told Virginia Lottery officials he bought a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket for the Oct. 23 drawing at the 7-Eleven store in Hampton, but he forgot about the ticket until he rediscovered it while doing his laundry.
LOTTERY
WJTV.com

What increases your odds of winning the lottery multiple times?

(NewsNation Now) — Talk about good luck! A Maryland woman won the lottery for the third time in three years — this time claiming a $50,000 prize. The 61-year-old woman won the top prize from a $5 scratch-off a few weeks ago. She also won $50,000 jackpots on scratch-off tickets she purchased two months apart in 2018.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
UPI News

Man accidentally buys two identical lottery tickets, wins two jackpots

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man accidentally purchased two identical tickets for the same lottery drawing and ended up winning two prizes of $25,000 a year for life. Scotty Thomas, 49, of Fayetteville, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was thinking about Saturday's Lucky for Life drawing and couldn't remember if he'd already bought a ticket.
LOTTERY
UPI News

Maryland lottery player's impatience leads to $100,000 win

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said his impatience in collecting a small lottery prize led to his winning a $100,000 jackpot from a scratch-off ticket. The 40-year-old Sparrows Point man told Maryland Lottery officials he was shopping at a grocery store in Baltimore when he remembered he had a winning ticket in his pocket that he wanted to redeem.
MARYLAND STATE
algonaradio.com

Algona Woman Claims Top Lottery Prize

–An Algona woman has claimed one of the top prizes in an Iowa Lottery Scratch game this week. According to a release from the Iowa Lottery, Jaime McEnroe claimed a top prize of $100,000 in the “Lucky Number’s Game Book” scratch game at the lottery’s regional office in Mason City. McEnroe purchased the winning ticket at the One Stop Shop on South Phillips Street.
ALGONA, IA
Mining Journal

Lottery officials seek winner of $1 million Powerball prize

LANSING — A Michigan Lottery player won $1 million in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. A player matched the five white balls drawn — 03-25-44-53-64 — in Saturday’s drawing to win a $1 million prize, according to Michigan Lottery officials. The winning ticket was bought online at MichiganLottery.com.
LANSING, MI
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
238K+
Followers
46K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy