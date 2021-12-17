BMW, Universal Technical Institute team up with service members to provide jobs

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Thirwood Place, Cape Cod’s premier adult living community, recently recognized 17 team members for their dedication and longevity. Each year, Thirwood Place honors those who have been employed for three, five, 10, and 15 years, respectively. The reputation of Thirwood Place over the past several decades has been built on the dedication its team members display each day for all the residents.

