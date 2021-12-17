7 Islands Where Celebrities Spend the Holidays

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

Who needs to shovel snow when you can go for a walk on the beach like an A-lister? You’re only a few decisions away from enjoying your own lifestyle of the rich and famous.

Picture yourself with your toes snug in the sand, locking eyes with Kim K., or arriving at one of the most popular holiday destinations and getting a selfie with George Clooney — talk about goals.

The best part is you don’t have to break the bank to be on the scene. Here are seven celebrity-studded islands that are perfect for the holiday season. Plus, we’ll share how you could set aside some money to go on this dream vacation.

Saint Barthélemy, Caribbean

Saint Barthélemy, Caribbean, also known as St. Barts, is a small island less than 10 miles long with fewer than 10,000 inhabitants. On this island, you could enjoy living a lavish life for a weekend getaway, bumping into Beyonce and Jay-Z or even Usher. Best of all, this vacation is family-friendly. One glance at the gorgeous beaches, and you’ll know why Chrissy Teigen and John Legend bring their little ones here.

A vacation on St. Barts could cost up to $20,000. But if you travel off-season during the month of December, this private island is more budget friendly. You can travel with a friend for an entire week for less than $2,000 each, especially if you visit public beaches and eat sensible meals cooked in your hotel room. You’ll still be among famous A-listers, and the exclusivity is priceless.

Harbour Island, Bahamas

Who needs snowflakes on eyelashes when you can have soft sand between your toes? Simple yet sophisticated, Harbour Island is home to Tyra Banks and Tom Cruise. Will Smith is a frequent visitor of the Bahamas, too.

A three-day vacation can cost as little as $2,000 or $650 a day, but it will be money well-spent. You could enjoy the sunshine and shopping, or book yourself a horseback ride and gallop into the sunset along a pink sand beach.

Anguilla, Eastern Caribbean

Anguilla is a special place that celebrities such as Paris Hilton and Justin Timberlake like to visit. Even Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner call Anguilla their favorite place to escape.

The best part is that the private villa rentals are not so far out of reach when you’re traveling on a budget. Lloyd's Bed & Breakfast is under $200 a night, and most natural attractions are free.

While you’re there, go snorkeling and see the coral reefs or grab your phone and beach hop while capturing breathtaking snaps to share with your friends. Anguilla also boasts five-star restaurants — you might even snag a posh bag at a boutique while shopping beside Jessica Alba. Twinsies!

Fisher Island, Florida

Located just off of the coast of Miami Beach, you can only visit Fisher Island by invitation or if you buy a property. Even then, you’ll have to pay a $250,000 initial fee and $22,256 in annual dues to be an official member of the club. But, hey, if you’re already on Raya, who knows? You might be one step away from an exclusive vacation and the Vanderbilt Mansion Pool.

Still, to enjoy some fun in the sun, you’ll need to travel by yacht or ferry to get to the island. Once there, there are plenty of fun things to do — or not to do. Sing your heart out at Garwood Lounge & Piano Bar, or be awestruck at the beauty of a manatee or dolphins jumping in the Florida sun.

Paradise Island, Bahamas

From easy-to-access fitness centers and tennis courts to heated swimming pools, the One&Only Ocean Club offers secluded beachfront properties. It’s why Paradise Island is beloved by Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett.

While you’re there, you can feel like a celebrity enjoying the finer things in life — such as a relaxing massage. You could even release your inner diva sipping a martini poolside or enjoy some golf for the day.

Maui, Hawaii

Maui is for you if you love music and beautiful champion golf courses. The Valley Isle Resort has heated pools and places to barbeque, plus Maui itself is home to musicians like Willie Nelson and Steve Tyler. Water lovers can enjoy kayaking or ziplining and maybe a run-in with Billie Ellish or Hailey Beiber.

San Juan, Puerto Rico

You’ll want to grab your best sunscreen and favorite beachwear for a quick vacation to La Isla Bonita. Book a room with a smart TV and minibar at the Serafina Hotel and grab your towel to hang out poolside in the Condado district.

Thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows, you might spot Christina Milian and Leona Lewis at the pool. They’ve been to the island before and said they had a blast.

Bottom line

If you want to take a dream trip without going into debt, consider making some small changes that could help your travel fund grow. Look for sales and coupons, but also take advantage of the best travel credit cards that offer rewards for your everyday purchases. Doing so easily could help you reduce the cost of your hotel and air travel.

And, maybe don’t spend money on a new winter jacket. Buy a swimsuit instead. You’re going to travel lightly with sunscreen and designer shades waving bye-bye to snow and hello to paradise this year.

