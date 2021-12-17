ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Silver Alert issued for missing man from Murfreesboro

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A5BLo_0dQ2FFON00

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Murfreesboro.

The TBI says Andrew Holt, 30, has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without help. He may be traveling on a black bicycle and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes. He also stands 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds; he also has brown eyes and brown hair.

‘Extremely Scary’: Nashville woman says unknown AirTag tracked her

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts should call Murfreesboro police at 629-201-5557 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Murfreesboro, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbi#Silver Alert#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy