Texas State

Texas officially starts construction on border wall, Gov. Greg Abbott says

By Ariana Garcia
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Texas has officially commenced construction on a partial wall to finish work along the state's southern border with Mexico started by former President Donald Trump's administration. The wall's panels, which went up this week on the edge of Starr County in the Rio Grande Valley,...

Fox News

Texas Gov. Abbott shows completed section of state-made border wall, pledges to protect state's sovereignty

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott debuted the first part of the state-made border wall Saturday, which he labeled a sharp rebuke of Biden’s "failure to do his job." Abbott authorized the building of the wall six months ago, and then authorized $3 billion funding for the Texas Facilities Commission to bolster the building effort. Abbott stressed that the wall stands on either state land or land that private owners agreed to hand over for the wall.
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Governor Abbott debuts Texas Border Wall in Rio Grande City

AUSTIN, Texas – On Saturday, Dec. 18, Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference debuting the construction of the Texas border wall in Rio Grande City. This is just six months after he announced Texas would build its own border wall. The press conference took place in front of the first phase of the wall being built on state land by the Texas General Land Office (GLO).
Houston Chronicle

Gov. Greg Abbott inaugurates first stretch of state-funded border barrier in Starr County

Construction crews on site said about 880 feet of barrier have been installed as of Saturday afternoon. Abbott has made immigration enforcement one of his top agenda items as he seeks reelection next year. At a news conference in front of the new wall segment Saturday, Abbott condemned the federal government’s immigration policies — though some were extended from the Trump administration — and criticized President Joe Biden’s reversal of the efforts to build a barrier between the U.S. and Mexico.
Houston Chronicle

Thumbs: Stunt or coincidence? Big name challenger may give Gov. Abbott a run for his millions

Thumbs up. In the 2006 satire “Thank You For Smoking,” a handsome tobacco lobbyist played by Aaron Eckhart dines once a week with two toxic contemporaries, lobbyists for the alcohol and the firearms industries. If there were a 2021 remake, the anti-vaxxer contingent would add one more member to this meeting of the Merchants of Death: a ruthless advocate for the dreaded COVID-19 vaccine! The character would be played, of course, by Houston’s own affable, indefatigable Dr. Peter Hotez. Those who would rather believe in vaccine conspiracies than in vaccine science have long trolled Hotez, a bow tie-wearing vaccine expert at Baylor College of Medicine, even before his diligent warnings throughout the pandemic made him a household name and earned him a stint as grand marshal in this year’s H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. Recently, his high visibility on TV and elsewhere prompted a Twitter skeptic to ask Hotez: “How much money have you made due to the pandemic Peter?” Hotez didn’t hesitate: “It’s a very good question,” he tweeted, and then gave a very good answer: “My cable network news interviews: $0. My podcast interviews: $0. My writings: $0. Our Covid vaccine $0. My grand rounds honoraria: about $800-$900.” And there you have it. The grand total for what must be hundreds of hours spent answering reporters’ questions and trying to save lives by educating Americans about a deadly disease and a life-saving vaccine is enough for a nice family dinner and a bow tie shopping spree at the Galleria. It is we, the American people and Houstonians in particular, who are richer for Hotez’s knowledge and efforts. We can hardly say the same for his trolling Merchants of Doubt.
MySanAntonio

Gov. Greg Abbott creates hotline for Texas employees to report vaccine mandates

Texas has now created a hotline for employees to report 'illegal' vaccine mandates, according to a statement issued from Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday, December 9. Under Abbott's GA-40 order, Texas employers cannot impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on an employee who qualifies for an exemption for religious, personal, or medical reasons.
Houston Chronicle

Texas Senator Ted Cruz says he likes his odds to win 2024 GOP nomination

Texas Senator Ted Cruz said he would run again for president "in a heartbeat" after losing to former President Donald Trump in 2016. He argued he's well-positioned to win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination during an interview with The Truth Gazette on Wednesday, December 22. During the interview, The Truth...
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Beto, Texas isn’t buying your pivot away from liberal positions

Regarding “Gov. Greg Abbott has huge early lead on Beto O’Rourke, new poll finds,” (Dec. 8): Gov. Abbott, despite advocating many poor policies and being a lackluster campaigner, is riding high in the polls. This is because he has focused on immigration and pocketbook issues that are preeminent among voters' concerns. Beto O’Rourke is saddled with a number of unpopular positions which he took to please the far left. His attempts to pivot away are not selling with the electorate. Time for this paper, which might be accused of having the same problems, to find a new white knight.
